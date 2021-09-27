Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche, Louane … celebrate the return of Halloween at Disneyland Paris

Several celebrities celebrated the Halloween season in preview this weekend at Disneyland Paris.

Pumpkins and skeletons have regained possession of the kingdom of Mickey and Minnie. Halloween returns to Disneyland Paris from October 1 until November 7. Several celebrities such as actors Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche, Laurent Lafitte and Mélanie Thierry, singers Raphaël and Louane or even racing driver Pierre Gasly came to scare each other to celebrate the opening of the season.

During this period, Disney villains such as Maleficent, Captain Hook or the Evil Queen regained possession of the premises. 330 pumpkins, 175 meters of light garlands, 56 lanterns, around forty friendly ghosts as well as numerous skeletons will dress the decorations of the park.





A Halloween party on October 31

A health pass must be presented at the entrance to the park and wearing a mask is compulsory from 6 years old. Small relief – in addition to removing the mask to eat – visitors can now also remove it to take a photo with the characters outdoors.

On October 31, the Halloween evening will return to Marne-la-Vallée from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Flagship attractions such as Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight or Pirates of the Caribbean will welcome night visitors who can come in disguise.

