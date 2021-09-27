Halo Infinite Beta Welcomes New Map Today | Xbox one

Have you seen everything from the new Halo Infinite beta? So relaunch the game since new features are available today, as planned!

Today is the vehicles in the Halo Infinite beta!

Since last night, Capture the Flag and Bases modes are available in addition to Slayer modes and those against bots. But starting this Sunday, a brand new map arrives with Behemoth!

As we indicated earlier this week, Behemoth is a map made for 4 vs 4, but it has the merit of offering vehicles! You will be able to drive a Warthog or a Ghost and roam freely. It will be possible to move the flag with a vehicle, but this is a bug that will be fixed for launch.

Here are all the modes and maps available today starting at 7:00 p.m.!





Slayer mode on Bazaar, Behemoth, Live Fire and Recharge maps

Capture the Flag mode on Bazaar and Behemoth maps

Basic mode on Live Fire and Recharge cards

On Twitter, a sequence has already made a lot of talk since last night since it shows a part in Capture the Flag that combines racing and use of the grapple quite effectively!

Halo Infinite CTF with the Grappleshot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zGCAzSNbYj – Milk (@theMilkWay_) September 25, 2021

As a reminder, this new beta weekend opens a new game slot tonight between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. and tonight from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. We will then have to wait until next weekend to return from Friday October 1 at 7:00 p.m. This second weekend will mark the arrival of the Big Team Battle mode in 12 vs 12 on the new Fragmentation map.