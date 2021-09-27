He draws the cover of the Nevermind album by Nirvana on his bike – West-France evening edition

Pete Stokes is a music lover sportsman. This Australian drove 150 kilometers for eight hours in the streets of Adelaide, to celebrate the 30e famous album anniversary Nevermind of the grunge band Nirvana.

(Map: Ouest-France)

September 24, 2021, Nevermind, cult album for a whole generation of the American grunge group Nirvana, celebrated its 30 years. An Australian named Pete Stokes, fan of the riff that stains and the lumberjack drums of the late Kurt Cobain’s group, has decided to celebrate this anniversary in an original way to say the least.

The 45-year-old music lover, who is also a bicycle fanatic, has completed a journey of around 150 kilometers on his two-wheeler through the streets of Adelaide, the large city in South Australia. Its goal ? Reproduce the album cover Nevermind via its GPS track.

A very successful copy

The cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind album marked its time. (Photo: DR)

Iconic image, as famous as some tracks on the album like Smells Like Teen Spirit Where Come As You Are, this album cover features the most famous baby swimming, photographed naked underwater and seemingly attracted by a dollar bill hanging on a hook at the end of a fishing line …





To reproduce this image, the cyclist used the technique known as the GPS Drawing or “GPS drawing” in French. This makes it possible to create and follow a route having a specific shape, for example an animal, an object or a word, thanks to the geolocation system, offered in applications such as Strava.

The GPS drawing reproducing the cover of the Nevermind album. (Screen capture: Pete Stokes / Strava)

And the GPS version representing the cover of Nevermind is rather successful, Pete Stokes not forgetting neither the famous dollar nor the baby’s eyes riveted on this bait… A hell of a challenge!

Eight hours of effort

Pete Stokes told the British newspaper The Guardian that eight hours of effort were necessary for him to complete his journey, not to mention the few breaks to have a snack and avoid the cravings of the music-loving sportsman. “Nirvana has its place in my record collection. When this album came out, I was in high school, I was about 14 years old, and that’s when your love of music is forged ”, he explains in the columns of the newspaper.

This is not the first time the Australian has tested the technique GPS Drawing. The cyclist also drew Beethoven via the Strava app for the 250e composer’s birthday in March 2020, as well as dinosaurs, dragons, foxes and even a selfie!