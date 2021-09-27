Health. Update on the search for treatments against Covid-19

The vaccination of several billion people in one year has eclipsed the search for treatments for Covid-19. Unlike the first, the second is moving step by step, but several new avenues are a source of hope. We take stock.

Treatments that work

The corticosteroids are the first treatment to be officially recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization), in September 2020, but only for the most seriously ill patients. Based on all available clinical trial data, the WHO recommends “the routine administration of corticosteroids” to patients with “a severe or critical form” of Covid.

In these patients, this treatment reduces mortality and also probably the risk of being placed on life support, according to the WHO. It makes it possible to fight the inflammation characteristic of severe forms.

the tocilizumab and the sarilumab are synthetic antibodies, called “monoclonal”, which belong to a family called “interleukin 6 antagonists” (or anti-IL-6). They have been recommended since July 2021 by the WHO, again for the most serious patients.

The body recommends that these patients “receive both corticosteroids and anti-IL-6”.

Originally developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis, an inflammatory disease, tocilizumab (sold under the name Actemra or RoActemra by the Roche laboratory) and sarilumab (sold under the name Kevzara by Sanofi) are immunosuppressants. Like corticosteroids, they fight the runaway immune system that seems to be the source of severe forms of Covid.

the Ronapreve is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (casirivimab and imdevimab) that was recommended by the WHO on Friday, but only for two types of patients. First, those “with non-severe forms of Covid who are at high risk of hospitalization”, such as the elderly or with a weakened immune system (by cancer or after a transplant, for example). Then, patients with “severe or critical form and who are HIV negative”, that is, who have not developed antibodies after infection or vaccination.