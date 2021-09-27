her “real face” unveiled … the former press secretary of the star swings a shock photo!

Scrambled until then, Sylvie Ortega (who is none other than the former press secretary of the star) and Loana ended up on the set of TPMP, last Thursday, on the occasion of Cyril’s birthday Hanouna for an evening “reconciliation”.

If the two women agreed to give each other a hug at the end of the show and obviously to pass the sponge in front of the camera to get off to a good start, in real life, it seems that some resentment … persist!

Indeed, Loana sent a huge middle finger to his Sylvie this weekend. An action that deeply shocked the brunette. “Stop, that’s too much!”, She noted on Instagram when she discovered the famous photo.





Eager to show “the true face of Loana”, Sylvie Ortega continued as follows: “No mercy! Let them both burn in hell! I no longer excuse the seriously ill! Vulgarity, rudeness, violence! Go shower and go to bed!”

In addition, the ex of Ludovic Chancel has decided to file a complaint against Eryl Prayer, the man who never leaves the TV star with one sole.

A cursed weekend …

For his part, Eryl Prayer, the best friend of the reality TV pioneer, announced, on this same social network where all their passes are made when they are not at Hanouna’s, that the first concert he had to give with Lolo at the Red Nose, was canceled. The reason ? From “technical problems”. The latter clarified that they were nevertheless “full”.

