Here are the 5 lowest calorie starches

When we cook starchy foods, it is often pasta or rice. However, they can be replaced by many other foods from the same family which, moreover, provide fewer calories.

SWEET POTATO

Like for example the sweet potato. When cooked, this slightly sweet tasting tuber, which has abundant antioxidants, averages 80 calories per 100 grams.

The Polenta

On the list of starchy foods with the lowest calories, we can also mention polenta. This corn flour, a source of protein, magnesium and potassium, provides about 85 calories per 100 grams.

THE BEAN

A good source of vitamins, fiber and minerals, the bean belongs to the legume family but is considered a starch because of its complex carbohydrate content. Its energy value is on average 65 calories per 100 grams.





THE QUINOA

If you want to pay attention to your figure, you can also opt for quinoa. This food is rich in minerals, vitamins, proteins, and relatively low in calories. A 100 gram serving of cooked quinoa provides approximately 110 calories.

Wheat semolina

Finally, 100 grams of wheat semolina (cooked) have a hundred calories. But the number of calories can quickly climb if you have a little too heavy a hand on butter or olive oil.