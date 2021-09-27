Here is the smallest flying machine ever created by man

Researchers have developed a tiny biodegradable flying chip that could change the way researchers collect data in the field.

Human beings love to think big. But despite our natural penchant for gigantism, a significant part of our future is undoubtedly played out on the other side of the spectrum. An observation which is verified once again thanks to the team of John A. Rogers, of the University of Northwestern, who has just unveiled in a press release what it designates as the “smallest flying device ever”.

These devices of less than a millimeter are directly inspired by the seeds of certain plants, which are able to take advantage of the wind to travel long distances. To design it, the researchers began by analyzing many types of seeds. The objective: to find the most optimal structure. They finally opted for a rubber structure with three concentric wings.

But despite its shape, it is not not a small helicopter. He is not able to propel himself in order to reach a specific point. Instead, it just falls slowly, in a controlled fashion. If we release a large quantity at altitude, these small devices will disperse mechanically, with the wind, to cover a large surface area on the ground, like the seeds from which they are inspired. A fairly minimalist conception of “theft”, which fits certainly in the most basic definition but which has nothing to do with a bird or a plane.

A tiny scientific parachutist

A concept that may seem curious. But in practice, it could turn out to be quite revolutionary. Because despite their light weight, these little machines are packed with electronics. Researchers have managed to install various sensors, a food almost autonomous, a 10port of data storage, and a tiny antenna able to transmit them to any other device!

During the entire flight and even once on the ground, they each capture a modest amount of data; these can then be collected in a huge database to analyze a phenomenon over a large area. They therefore constitute a squadron of real scientific micro-paratroopers when deployed en masse.

They could therefore be used in many large-scale field studies. Traditionally, this work is considered very laborious. Because to obtain a large and coherent set of data, it is necessary to install and manage many sensors. And with each failed sensor, it’s the integrity of the final data that takes a hit. The proper functioning of the installation must therefore be assiduously monitored.





But these little flying machines could be a game-changer. You just have to wait for the right weather conditions and then release a large amount at a time. They then distribute themselves over a large area and in a relatively balanced manner. This allows researchers to obtain a large amount of data, with a excellent spatial resolution. In addition, each individual failure is in theory much less damaging thanks to their number.

Very promising and even biodegradable

This concept could have lots of different applications. For example, researchers have already succeeded in accurately measuring air quality over a large area using this technique. This technique could be transposed to studies in hydrology, in agronomy, in climatology, in town planning….

Obviously, you can’t help but frown on first reading. Spreading thousands of flying microchips in the wild, isn’t that a aberration, in total contradiction with the ecological context ? Fortunately, this was the first question the research team wanted to resolve; no question of designing such a device without guarantee of being able to get rid of it afterwards. And the solution was already available to them.

Last July, we told you about a potentially revolutionary biosoluble pacemaker; and it turns out that the director of the laboratory in question is none other than … John A Rogers, the main author of this study. So they recycled this concept. Their small flying machines are made up of biodegradable materials, including the electronic part! According to their authors, they are therefore perfectly harmless to the environment.

It is an approach that still poses many obvious logistical issues. You can hardly imagine dropping a whole load of it in an urban area, for example. But these small machines are also a fascinating proof of concept. One day, they could help us with important questions, where we are today stuck for lack of data. It will therefore be very interesting to follow the potential impact of this publication.

The text of the study is available here.