    here is why Apple TV 4K is not offered as the main player to new Freebox Revolution and mini 4K subscribers

    Free: here's why Apple TV 4K is not offered as the main player to new Freebox Revolution and mini 4K subscribers

    A story of limited stocks.


    This is the most explosive offer that appeared this summer at Free, the ISP has been offering the Apple TV 4K at a mini price since the end of July, i.e. € 96 instead of € 199 via a spread of payment up to € 2 / month during 48 months. But not all subscribers are in the same boat. If the new Pop and Delta customers have the possibility of opting directly for the subscription for the new box of the Apple brand, the other Freebox subscribers will have to go through the multi-TV option, at no additional costs apart from the costs of mail. During Free’s annual convention, last September 18, Xavier Niel returned to the reasons for this choice. The explanation is simple: “Apple TV comes in limited stock of a few tens of thousands per month”. In order to best respond to requests, the FAI has therefore set up this marketing method. What better manage stocks, even if they sell out very quickly, success of the offer requires.

    For Freebox subscribers who already have an Apple TV box without having gone through the operator, Oqee, Free’s home TV interface, is also available to them. The latter thus benefit from free multi-TV.


