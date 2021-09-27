Here’s how much an Instagram influencer earns on average

Being a social media influencer can pay off a lot. Whether it’s on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or even all three, how much does an influencer earn?

The profession of influencer tends more and more to become serious. Influencers are a fabulous marketing tool for brands that can be expensive. In the United States, Eldorado of influencers, marketing spending related to this environment will exceed $ 3 billion in 2021.

According to a study conducted by Intellifluence, the monthly income of an influencer varies depending on the number. There are two categories of influences, micro-influencers and macro-influencers. This distinction varies from one social network platform to another.

$ 744.45 for 50,000 Instagram followers

It is on Instagram that influencers are most present. For this category, Intellifluence only kept the results for influencers with less than 10,000 subscribers to those with 300,000. The results for the higher categories are not reliable enough.

Thus, an influencer with less than 10,000 subscribers earns an average of 193.74 dollars (165.31 euros) per Instagram post. A post is on average paid 517.91 dollars (441.90 euros) for an influencer with between 40,000 and 49,999 subscribers. Between 70,000 and 79,999 subscribers the average remuneration per post is 809 dollars (690.27 euros). The $ 1,000 mark per post is exceeded for influencers with between 80,000 and 89,999 subscribers. For influencers with between 90,000 and 300,000 subscribers, a post is paid an average of $ 1,221 (1,041.80 euros).

2,000 dollars for 950,000 subscribers on YouTube

YouTube is the original platform for influencers. Faced with YouTube’s remuneration policy, creators quickly resorted to product placement. Intellifluence has divided these influencers into two categories. Micro-influencers for a number of subscribers between 5,000 and 19,999 subscribers. Macro-influencers for a number of subscribers between 850,000 and over one million subscribers.





Youtube is on average more profitable than Instagram. For an influencer with less than 5,000 subscribers, a product placement is $ 207.32 ($ 176.89). The sum climbs quickly for micro-influencers, for influencers with between 10,000 and 14,999 subscribers the average remuneration is 567 dollars (483.78 euros).

For macro-influencers with between 850,000 and 899,999 subscribers the remuneration is 1,000 dollars (853.24 euros). Between 950,000 and 999,999, it takes an average of 2,000 dollars (1,706.47 euros) per investment. For influencers with more than a million subscribers, the average remuneration is 3,666.67 dollars (3,128.53 euros).

$ 927.20 for 25,000 subscribers on TikTok

On the TikTok platform, the latest in social networks; The Intellifluence survey once again highlights two categories of influencers. Microphones between 5,000 and 25,000 subscribers and macros between one million and over 5 million subscribers.

For influencers with less than 5,000 subscribers, the average remuneration is 180.85 dollars (154.31 euros). Between 15,000 and 19,999 subscribers, a TikTok influencer earns $ 550 (469.28 euros) per post. For more than 25,000 subscribers, it takes $ 927.20 (791.12 euros).

For macro-influencers, it takes an average of 2,658.33 dollars (2,268.18) for a number of subscribers between one million and 1,999,999. Between 3 million and 3,999,999 subscribers, a TikTok post is paid on average 3,093.06 dollars (2,639.11 euros). For influencers with more than 5 million subscribers, the compensation is $ 4,372.22 (€ 3,730.53) on average.