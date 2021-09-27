Hijacked by Marseille, the TGV Perpignan – Paris takes 9 hours to reach its destination

The Perpignan – Paris trip was not a long quiet river for the passengers of the TGV Inoui n ° 6256, this Monday, September 27. Diverted by Marseille because of a “material failure”, according to the SNCF, arrived in Paris around 7.40 p.m., nine hours after departure.

10:50 am, the TGV INOUI n ° 6256 leaves, this Monday, September 27, the station of Perpignan with 5 minutes of delay because of an “influx of travelers”, according to the SNCF. For the passengers of the train bound for Paris Gare de Lyon, this will only be the beginning of the problems.

After Montpellier Sud de France, the TGV takes the direction of Arles then Marseille Saint-Charles following a material failure.

Ptdr I was supposed to arrive in Paris in 10 minutes but finally here I am in Marseille pcq la @SNCF decided to change the destination of the train without notifying the flight attendants that’s fine

– loulou (@lou_lopz) September 27, 2021

Great quagmire @ouisncf in train 6256 towards Paris but which in the end goes to Marseille without any explanation – imsofargone (@imsofargone) September 27, 2021

Repair done, the TGV left for Valence then Paris – Gare de Lyon where it arrived around 7.40 p.m., nearly 4 hours behind the initial arrival time.

