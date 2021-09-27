his hilarious remark in front of Cyril Lignac on the set at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday

Yahoo Actu – videos





La Face Katché – Clarisse Agbégnénou: “In college, I stained my chair. I ran to my house. I was 13 years old. It happens to you, how do you do it? It’s the same as judo “

At the 2020 Olympics, she came back with two gold medals in individual and team. From the top of her 28 years, Clarisse Agbégnénou is one of the stars of the French judo team, a sport she has been practicing since her childhood, and which has allowed her to take many revenges on life. A career of “colored woman” which goes well beyond the tatami mats: facing Manu Katché for La Face Katché, she delivered on her commitments, in particular that concerning the intimidation of women, in particular with regard to menstruation, in the world of sport as in everyday life. Drums legend and emblematic “Nouvelle Star” juror, Manu Katché plays with the greatest (Sting, Peter Gabriel, Jonasz, Cabrel, Youssou N’dour, Souchon, etc.). For Yahoo, and exclusively in the “Face Katché”, he wanted to meet personalities from diversity, famous or anonymous. Their stories, overwhelming, inspiring, their life paths: they engage in the most famous drummer in France. Find all the episodes of La Face Katché on Yahoo