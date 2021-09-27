Historic rise in gas prices: tariffs will increase by 12.6% on October 1

Engie’s regulated tariffs including tax will increase from October 1 by 12.6% compared to the scale in force applicable since September 1, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced on Monday.

Following on from previous months, gas prices continued to rise sharply this summer, due in particular to high demand attributable to the simultaneous recovery of world economies.

The rise in the price of CO2 emission allowances in Europe, which increases gas consumption for electricity production to the detriment of coal, is also weighing down.

France imports 99% of its natural gas consumption

“France does not have gas on its territory and imports 99% of its natural gas consumption, it is therefore exposed, like the rest of Europe, to variations in the prices of European and world markets”, recalls the CRE in a statement.

“As of August 31, 2021, these regulated tariffs concern approximately 3 million residential consumers, including 2.77 million at Engie. They represent only 7.5% of national gas consumption.

“More than half of residential consumers have contracted fixed-price market offers over several years and are not affected in the short term by this increase,” says the Commission.





It also notes “that since January 1, 2019, Engie’s TRVG have increased by 31.9% and by 33% since January 1, 2015”.

Anticipating the difficulties that the rise in gas and electricity prices are likely to cause for many households, especially during winter, the government announced in mid-September the payment in December of “exceptional” aid. from 100 euros to the 5.8 million French people of the “energy check”.

The increase of 100 euros in the energy check is absolutely not enough

“The increase of 100 euros in the energy check for its 5.8 million beneficiary households is certainly welcome but is absolutely not enough. It does not tackle the roots of the problem”, however lamented in a press release the environmentalist Matthieu Orphan, former member of the presidential majority.

He proposes, among other things, to think about “aid systems which automatically adapt – in terms of the level of aid and the number of households assisted – to the situation of energy prices”.

Excluding taxes, the increase in this regulated gas tariff amounts to 13.9%.