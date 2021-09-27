Horizon Forbidden West: Aloy, a heroine truer than life on PS5, Guerrilla Games speaks

Horizon Forbidden West is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated PlayStation games of 2022. A few months before the release of the second installment of a license that has largely found its place in the hearts of Sony gamers, the developers of Guerrilla Games spoke about Aloy, in particular about his physical and psychological evolution.

On paper, almost five years separate the release ofHorizon: Zero Dawn and that ofHorizon: Forbidden West. Just as a new generation of consoles has come to reshuffle the cards, as well in terms of visual rendering and creation of universes as well as possibilities of gameplay and functionalities.

With simultaneous output on PS4 and PS5, the graphic impact is one of the tangible components that will mark the evolution of the franchise but also of the character of Aloy. In the viewfinder of the Guerrilla Games teams: the level of detail and authenticity allocated by the new machine from Sony.

Each generation of consoles brings extra power that allows us to add even denser polygons to our character models, so that we can create finer details, such as a light down, smooth contours or even texture details. more precise and more realistic materials. The visual aspects are not the only ones to benefit from the material advances of the PlayStation 5: we were also able to increase the number of joints of the skeletons in order to bring the deformations and the facial expressions to a level never before reached for characters always. more realistic. In short, it’s a dream come true for gamers and developers alike! – Ben McCaw, Narrative Director at Guerrilla Games

However, players who have not yet given in to the sirens of new generation consoles, for a number of reasons, can be reassured: Guerrilla Games teams have made it a point of honor to offer an immersive experience for each player, that they continue the adventure on PS4 or discover it on PS5.

The most notable differences and improvements for Aloy in terms of technology relate to the optimization of the accuracy of capturing facial and body movements, resulting in more realistic shapes and surface details on the characters. Increasing the density of polygons also improves the representation of crafted or worn outfits. – Ben McCaw, Narrative Director at Guerrilla Games

But the visual aspect is not the only work site on which the developers of the Guerrilla Games studio have tackled. Another major challenge remains because, as mentioned above, if five years separate the two opus, only six months passed between the end events of Horizon: Zero Dawn and the prologue of Horizon: Forbidden West. As a result, the stakes and the evolution of Aloy’s character have benefited from particular care.





With the temporalities of the first episode, it was more obvious to set up a real evolution of the character. Especially since, without necessarily going into details, our first meeting with Aloy gave rise to a fascinating adventure and, according to the words of Guerrilla Games, this new part intends to repeat the same feat by continuing to develop his character. Because the experienced machine hunter is actually a first-rate protagonist who holds many keys to preserving the future of the world of Horizon.

Born and raised as an outcast, Aloy has a unique perspective on the world (…) She is deeply empathetic towards those who suffer, and determined to punish powerful oppressors. Although she has made many friends during her adventures, she still feels like a stranger, and in reality, she doesn’t really have a home. These aspects of her character will be explored in depth as she crosses the mysterious frontier of the Forbidden West. – Ben McCaw, Narrative Director at Guerrilla Games

With this second episode, even though the heart of the plot is to investigate a mysterious and deadly contamination that strikes the West of the world, Aloy embarks on an even more personal quest to, at the same time, find his place. , but also its identity. In addition to the issues related to the story, these are human issues on which the developers of Guerrilla Games wanted to put the emphasis.. The idea being, through narration, to give it the means ” to express her strength and emotional intelligence, but also to provide her throughout the game with lessons and experiences in order to develop her even more as a real protagonist with whom everyone can identify. “

Horizon: Forbidden West is due out on February 18, 2022 on PS5 and PS4.

Source: PlayStation Blog