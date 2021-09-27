Hot Wheels Unleashed review by jeuxvideo.com

It doesn’t seem like that, but Hot Wheels is not new: it is even a huge institution in the world of toys and in that of video games … the franchise is not positioned so badly either. It is therefore with special attention that we welcome this new, particularly ambitious Unleashed opus on our home consoles.

Before attacking, it seems essential to recall how Hot Wheels is not just anything in the cultural landscape : created in 1968 in the United States, today it lists a total of around one hundred thousand models and variants. Even more impressive, eight billion small cars have already found buyers while sixteen units are sold every second across the globe … Yes, it’s absolutely huge.

Determined to establish its reputation everywhere, the company has also split a plethora of video games, the first of which dates back to 1984. Since then, everything has been done: Mario-Kart-like, derby , mobile, airplane games … If some have marked their time, it’s been a while since a title worthy of the name has not reached us. For Unleashed, the illustrious Milestone studio is in charge, and with a big budget, please.

Hot wheel in your neighborhood

Milestone isn’t coming out of nowhere in the gaming industry : founded in 1994 in Italy, the firm has made racing games its genre of predilection. MotoGP, Ride and even old WRCs have come out of its corridors and as much to say that a Hot Wheels production on their part has something to intrigue, especially since it officiates in the pure and hard arcade. So welcome to Hot Wheels Unleashed, a racing title very faithful to the brand allowing you to store as many small cars as possible, taken from the brand’s real catalog, and indulge in miniaturized races.

Like the cult MicroMachines series, here we control small carts as large as an inch on circuits that take us to the nooks and crannies of a large house, from the basement to the kitchen and the living room. Several game modes are offered to us: the first, “City Rumble”, is none other than the traditional solo with more than fifty events to go. We then have the classic exhibition races, an online or local multiplayer mode as well as a circuit creator.

Fast and Furious

From the outset, we can easily admit that Hot Wheels Unleashed is a game that is particularly well taken in hand and which is based on simplistic gameplay (ie playability). We accelerate, we brake to skid and we use our boost (gained during the drifts) with the dedicated button for acceleration peaks. The sensations are very fluid and turn out to be rather sweet, in particular thanks to more or less crazy circuits which take us everywhere in the house, always on the famous orange track specific to Hot Wheels: this transcription of the famous toys is undoubtedly a dream which comes true for many enthusiasts and exudes a deliciously nostalgic childish side.

The circuits, in fact, do not turn out to be so easy to access: rather narrow, the slopes often require a certain anticipation and a real mastery of the skidding, while the recurring jumps require a perfect alignment under penalty of leaving the scene. Several traps also remain, but we regret that they are a little too inconvenient, even unfair, cutting us off in our tracks without being able to predict anything. A little wrong note that will make more than one angry; Likewise, we will find it a shame that the boss races are the only ones to attempt certain activities and pitfalls which would have made it possible … to vary the experience a little more.

Like a puddle of hWheels

Because both the feeling promises to be effective, Hot Wheels Unleashed unfortunately suffers from a certain lack of damaging content: the game only offers simple races and time trials… and, alas, no other type of event. In the Career mode and its big fifty challenges, we then find ourselves chaining a succession of events all very similar and quickly leading to redundancy, without a scenario and almost without context: we would have really liked other kinds of racing . However, in the field of arcade, as much to say that the possibilities are damn vast and one could have flirted with the combat, the countdown or other more delirious ideas, in more open worlds. Likewise, the choice of vehicle is completely free and nothing is ever imposed: in other words, So we often find ourselves doing the same thing with our favorite car, all along. This is a real shortfall!

To go along with this little problem, the software is based on a very fashionable game design but which does not necessarily succeed. Indeed, except at the end of a few very rare races which offer a well-defined vehicle, the way to get cars is in mystery boxes. As the name suggests, it is impossible to know their content in advance and it is random. Regularly, we then find ourselves with duplicates that we will have to convert either into gold coins (to buy other mystery boxes) or into mechanical parts (to improve the automobile of our choice): there is indeed another way to get carts but it is very expensive in virtual currency and requires going through a store offering only five models, renewed after a few hours. This design is actually made to push to take out the credit card to get more gold coins, these are only collected in small quantities through the solo events. And you might as well say that buying surprise boxes that can lead to a car that you already have is relatively annoying.

In our opinion, it would have been preferable to have a large window made available, coupled with a traditional purchasing system. Already because we would then move away from the “game of chance” side, but also to make the player salivate: as it is, unfortunately we do not know the “cast” of the title before unlocking the vehicles one by one (unless you go to the official site, of course). It is therefore difficult to project yourself and it is all the more unfortunate that Hot Wheels Unleashed actually hasa plethora of awesome vehicles, ranging from mythical and old-fashioned models to replicas of real cars, to other ultra-famous ones like the Batmobile, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or the DeLorean. And that is a hell of a good point which is unfortunately not exploited to its rightful height.





These cogs leading to consumption then slows down the development of the player, who quickly finds himself controlling the same vehicle once he has found the right fit. As for the improvement of our cars, it turns out to be quite succinct since they only have one level to overcome. It is impossible to improve precisely and step by step the speed, acceleration, braking or turbo and we immediately reach the maximum potential (and defined in advance) of our machine. As for cosmetic personalization, you can actually change the color of certain elements and stick a few timid stickers on them, but it stops there.

The circuit editor, a child’s dream finally realized If the content has trouble keeping up, it was in any case without counting on the circuit editor where we can create our own tracks from A to Z and then share them online. Extremely complete and rather well done, at least if one feels courageous enough and the soul creative enough to spend the necessary time there, it is then possible to deliver amazing and very demanding productions. Some even have an appreciable Trackmania touch! In addition, let us emphasize that this mode corresponds particularly well to the Hot Wheels spirit, that of, like a child with an overflowing imagination, conceiving his own worlds in the four corners of his house, eyes close to the ground. And it works.

Bruce wheelis

As for the technical aspect, it is clear that Milestone did things particularly cleanly. 3D models and textures are sometimes photorealistic and allow artistic direction to express themselves effectively : no framerate problem is to be declared and the experience is therefore quite fluid, without major pitfalls. And if we can notice a very slight clipping of textures at times, it’s hard to fault much of Hot Wheels Unleashed which does its share of the work on that side. Note also the support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback (perhaps still a little discreet) of the DualSense to maximize immersion.

Like any good self-respecting racing game, we also have a very punchy, particularly joyful and colorful soundtrack, to give rhythm to the different parts of the title with even some very nice compositions (we think for example of the funk of the menu, or the drum & bass song of the race): also, we may regret some melodies which quickly turn into cacophony in the treble, and a real-time equalizer which distorts the music a little too often. The latter turn quite quickly in circles, but are generally of good quality. and in total harmony with the spirit of Hot Wheels. All in all, we can say that this Unleashed episode establishes a successful experience but which struggles to satiate completely. It is nonetheless a nice racing game despite its small weaknesses to point the finger, without any nastiness.

Conclusion



Strong points An effective feeling with the joystick in hand

More demanding than it seems

Many varied and sometimes really nice vehicles

A pleasant universe and artistic direction

An editor of successful circuits, also allowing to play the eccentric creations of others

Technically very clean Weak points A real repetitiveness due to a lack of content and types of tests

A flawed vehicle procurement system that does not reward

Little customization that slows down the player’s development

Some traps that are sometimes unfair or poorly balanced on the circuits

Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the franchise back to home consoles and had everything to be a great surprise: engaging vehicles, solid technique and pure fun. However, it is clear that Milestone has delivered a work with a little skinny content and which quickly turns in circles, coupled with a vehicle acquisition system that we can hardly fully approve: this is precisely what Keeps it from being a great arcade racing title and that’s obviously a shame. Instead, it remains an effective game, quite enjoyable and is without doubt the one that most faithfully respects the spirit of the famous brand, with that same nostalgic and passionate vision that we could have had ourselves, a few years earlier. .