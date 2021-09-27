Hot Wheels Unleashed TEST: small cars in the big leagues

Despite some appearances in third-party games or mobile titles, franchise Hot Wheels has long remained far from the front of the video game scene. Still, she’s back in 2021 with Hot Wheels Unleashed, a racing game developed by Milestone (MotoGP, Wrinkled) in partnership with Mattel, the toy builder. The small cars were created in the 60s, with vehicles based on real models and quirky, wacky creations, they come to life in this interesting, but far from perfect video game.

It’s fun and perfectly in the spirit of the Hot Wheels license.



Even if Milestone is more used to simulation, Hot Wheels Unleashed is obviously an arcade game here, with a simple grip for a gameplay basic. The player can accelerate, brake and skid, very useful for recharging his energy from boost and speed through the circuits. It’s simplistic, but terribly effective, it only takes a few seconds to take control of the title and have sensations on the track, even if some skids require dexterity to avoid the wall (or the fall into the void). However, you have to constantly adapt, because each vehicle is unique, with five attributes affecting speed, acceleration, stopping power, handling and type of boost. Some cars indeed have a full bar to be used little by little, while others have a boost which offers a dazzling acceleration, but more limited, which must therefore be managed differently. Small subtlety for such an arcade game, gravity affects the cars, which can therefore lose speed, or even turn over, in the loops, for the player to manage his boosts. When jumping, it is also possible to play with the front / back tilt of the car, but also with the left / right angle, to roll over, which is no use, but it’s fun.

Once the first step in getting started, the player can chain the trials on a map inspired by cart play mats, a fun wink, but the idea quickly runs out of steam. Walking on the carpet is quickly annoying as it is large, and above all, branches are blocked, requiring the player to succeed in a challenge on a specific race … without indicating its location on the map. The player therefore spends long seconds looking for the event by going in circles, only to realize that he does not even have access to it yet, it’s annoying, some improvements in terms of ergonomics n would not have been luxury. Regarding the events, they are not very varied, with only races between a dozen cars and the time trial, where only the player is on the track to beat the time indicated. Yes, Hot Wheels Unleashed spins fast in circles, just like carts on the tracks. Even if Milestone prides itself on having six environments, well, they eventually all come back very quickly, the player always sees the same backgrounds over the many races, with the same pieces of plastic used to build the track, making it all repetitive.

Fortunately, some elements are there to revive interest, including races against bosses. They are not more complicated, they are classic races at 12 (while duels would have been interesting), but the level is this time more sought after, with an element of scenery breaking the routine, like a fire-breathing dragon. , a yeti releasing icy areas on the trail or a snake spitting out its venom to destroy the boost reserved. It’s funny and perfectly in the spirit of the license Hot Wheels, even if the hit boxes of these penalties clearly lack precision, affecting the car even though it is visually far from the object. Regarding the overall difficulty, the mode Easy aptly named at the start of the adventure, the player rushes like a rocket without seeing his opponents after two turns, but the level gradually rises over the events, with races and above all very complicated time trials at the end of the game, asking there to perfectly take the turns, to manage in an optimal way its boost and make absolutely no mistakes. Completing the game, with the bonus events, requires patience and precision in the gameplay, even in Easy, while the relentless can try the fashions Normal, Hard Where Extreme.

Hot Wheels Unleashed fortunately does not content itself with offering races, it also has a little collector’s garage side, with already 66 carts to unlock in the game. Concretely, the player unlocks them by passing certain tests or by opening boxes in the manner of loot boxes.

Hot Wheels Unleashed has a real creative side to it.



These are obtained again by playing, directly via boxes or gold coins, unlocking a car Commune, Rare Where Legendary. Good, the random side is reminiscent of the dark hours of video game history, we are there in a system of loot boxes pure and hard, but without real money to spend, and in the end, the player unlocks many cars easily over the course of the adventure and can sell the doubloons to buy other boxes or improve the vehicles he already has in his collection. To complete his garage, it will therefore be necessary to chain openings of boxes by restarting the races in order to accumulate gold to buy them. And if you want a specific vehicle, a regularly updated shop allows you to directly buy a car without the randomness, but with higher gold prices.

In addition to all this, Hot Wheels Unleashed looks real creative, allowing the player to personalize his own car liveries by modifying the color and the design with stickers, a very complete and intuitive tool allowing to create the cart of his dreams, color side at least, because the shape remains as for she fixes. At least that makes it stand out from the crowd in multiplayer games, because yes, the title is obviously playable online up to 12 players online during the races, or with two players in split screen on the same console. And to go even further, the title includes a circuit editor, to create your own level in the six available environments, including the Basement, a space specific to each player to customize with a bunch of elements, unlocked over the course of the games, just like the modules of this editor. Rest assured, once the adventure is over, you will have at your disposal almost all the modules to build the ideal plastic circuit, the player having to put elements of the track end to end, direct them to create a shape, add advantages and penalties (recharge of boost, traps, etc.) then test it in order to put it online. The tool is again very complete and rather intuitive, it is easy to create a simple path, but by spending time on the editor, everyone can create a really interesting circuit, which promises many achievements after the game’s release, even if everything is confined to the modules already present in the single player campaign.

Tested on PS5, Hot Wheels Unleashed offers a few controller-related features DualSense, obviously with vibrations, but also adaptive triggers that harden to accelerate and brake, it’s basic and agreed, but effective. Visually speaking, there is not much to complain about, the title is quite nice, the steel cars are shiny, the plastic circuits are very believable, we even get some flair effects on the screen. On the audio side, here again the game of Milestone does the job, with punchy engine sounds, skids that squeak well and a single shadow on the board, uninspired electronic music, which accelerates even when the player engages the turbo, for a cacophonous rendering.

For a return of the carts to the major platforms, Hot Wheels Unleashed does a good job in the end. His gameplay ultra arcade and fun fits perfectly with the atmosphere of the toys of Mattel, the decorations are quite repetitive, but are still in adequacy with those accompanying the real small cars, the content is there with many tests and the editors of liveries and circuits are sufficiently complete and well thought out to satisfy all the world. It’s hard to imagine better for a title of this caliber, but Hot Wheels Unleashed is still an overly classic racing game in its arcade genre, which will still succeed in seducing fans of the genre and collectors of cars from Mattel.

Most The Hot Wheels atmosphere

Fun and accessible gameplay

Substantial content

Lots of cars to collect

The editors of circuits and liveries, simple and complete. The lessers Very quickly repetitive

The card not very readable and practical

Loot boxes (even without paying) to have it all