how Alaphilippe disgusted Van Aert, the ranking

This 2021 edition of the road cycling world championships will undoubtedly remain as one of the most beautiful and spectacular in history. In an incredible festive atmosphere in Belgium, hostilities started from a long way off, notably at the initiative of Frenchman Benoît Cosnefroy, followed by Belgian Remco Evenepoel 180 km from the finish. Around Julian Alaphilippe, the French then maneuvered perfectly with attacks in particular from Turgis or Madouas which exhausted the peloton. Discreet until then, Alaphilippe then took advantage of this wear race by placing several accelerations in the last 50 kilometers, including the last at 15 km which allowed him to isolate himself at the head of the race. A year after Imola, the puncher writes one of the most beautiful pages in French cycling and becomes the sixth man to retain his title of world champion. The summary of the race in video, proposed by France TV:

09:27 – Alaphilippe gave Voeckler a cold sweat Thomas Voeckler, the coach of the France cycling team, spoke at the microphone of France TV after this world cycling championship. “I am 42 years old, I told my president that I was going to stop because the guys are going to make me die, I want to live a little longer, he first quipped, referring to the suspenseful final of this World Cup, before adding: “I had told Alaphilippe halfway through that Florian Sénéchal was doing the sprint, Valentin Madouas was doing the job and he instinctively, following the attacks. But he ran contrary to what I told him by attacking several times on his own. He ran on instinct and it paid off, but he scared me the asshole! “.

09:19 – Alaphilippe held on thanks to his son… and to the Belgian supporters Julian Alaphilippe was able to resist alone for more than 15 kilometers yesterday in the final of this world cycling championship, going to the end of his strength, in a configuration very similar to that of last year. “I really did myself violence, I was thinking of my little one (Editor’s note: Nino, born June 14) in the end. Many Van Aert supporters asked me to slow down at the end, not always with very nice words but I want to thank them because it really made me want to push even harder on the pedals. “