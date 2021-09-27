How much does a day in the shoes of James Bond cost?

British menswear label Charles Tyrwhitt looked at the expenses associated with the luxurious lifestyle of the famous secret agent. Result: the English spy would spend more than 500,000 pounds a day.

He’s about to say goodbye to the most famous secret agent. In To die can wait, in theaters on October 6, Daniel Craig slips for the last time in the skin of James Bond. He should nevertheless be relieved of some staggering expenses, according to a study carried out by the English sign Charles Tyrwhitt. According to research conducted by the men’s clothing brand, Agent 007 would spend no less than 598,038 pounds (699,000 euros) per day. The authors of this study thus looked at the usual activities of the spy, without however taking into account the various gadgets that he has to use to get out of perilous situations.

A car at 578,000 pounds

Among the daily expenses of the character imagined by Ian Fleming: a bottle of Bollinger champagne at 126 pounds (147 euros), a bottle of 18-year-old Macallan whiskey at 145 pounds (169 euros), a London-Rome plane ticket in first class at 5,900 pounds (5,039 euros), a tailor-made suit at 3,615 pounds (3,087 euros) or the rental of a suite in the luxury hotel Palazzo Gattini, in which a night costs 567 pounds (484 euros) . Charles Tyrwhitt also takes into account the costs involved in using a £ 578,000 (€ 675,000) Aston Martin Valhalla, the £ 9,450 (€ 8,071) Omega Seamaster Diver 300M “007 Edition” watch from James Bond, as well as his Vuarnet Legend 06 sunglasses at 235 pounds (200 euros). Fortunately for the British spy, diamonds are forever.