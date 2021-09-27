How much does it cost to recruit Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan)?

September 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM by Thomas

OM would be interested in Alexis Sanchez. But would the converse be true? It all depends, probably, on Marseille resources on this operation.

After Arturo Vidal, this summer, another high-sounding name has surfaced from Italy, for the Olympique de Marseille. The media Calcio Mercato advance in fact, the interest of three clubs for the Chilean striker, who could leave this winter. With OM are mentioned Real Betis and its rival, Sevilla FC. But as with the other Chilean in the middle, Arturo Vidal, it is an option that can become expensive for the Phocaeans.





OM, Betis and Sevilla FC would be on the trail of Alexis Sanchez

It is not so much on the transfer fee to be paid, that the bottom can hurt. Even before he joined Inter Milan (free), in 2020, Manchester United spent 34 million to recruit him from Arsenal in January 2018. Which Gunners had themselves invested 42.5 million euros , three and a half years earlier, paid to Barça. Since then, Alexis Sanchez has aged (he is in his 33rd year), he no longer has the same velocity on the wings, and his three-year contract with the Lombard club (until 2023) is drawing to a close.

Valued at more than € 7 million on this transfer window

So much so that Alexis Sanchez is today valued between 7 and 10 million euros, by theFootball observatory and 7.5 million, on the side of Transfermarkt. Note that OM must already give up players, to ideally balance the accounts of the transfer window, between expenditure and income, so far sluggish. But beyond the hypothetical compensation on the transfer, it is surely the salary that represents the first difficulty, if by chance the player wishes to keep his current emoluments.

Like Arturo Vidal, it slams on paper. What about reality?

Namely that he earns nearly 585,000 euros every month … but net! It’s even more than Arturo Vidal and in this case, that makes Alexis Sanchez the highest paid player in the interist collective, now that Lukaku has returned to the Premier League and as long as we do not know if Christian Eriksen will be able to resume high-level football; the Danish midfielder was the highest paid player on his team, before his crash at the Euro. In short, for the Olympique de Marseille, the Alexis Sanchez track is just as similar to that of Arturo Vidal: it is beautiful on paper, but difficult to imagine.











