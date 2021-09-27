More

    how the Bundestag has changed since 1949

    Angela Merkel’s party recorded a historic decline in the Federal Parliament on Sunday, September 26. After the federal elections, the CDU / CSU won only 196 seats (or 26.7% of Bundestag mandates). This is the worst result for the right wing party since the creation of the Federal Republic in 1949 – the party has never won less than 34% of the seats, it is even the only one to have already achieved an absolute majority ( in the federal election of 1957).

    If Olaf Scholz’s SPD comes out on top with 28% of the seats in the Bundestag, this is far from a record for the Social Democratic Party, which had already won 46.7% of the seats in the Federal Parliament, while Willy Brandt was Chancellor in 1972.

    On the other hand, for Les Verts (Die Grünen, associated with Alliance 90), the 118 seats are a record – even if the party hoped for more. With 16.1% of the mandates in the Bundestag, the environmentalist formation recorded its best score and will be able to influence the constitution of a government. Because, from now on, it will be necessary to agree to three to govern.


    The Liberals of the FDP progress slightly, going from 11.3% to 12.5% ​​of the seats. The radical left, Die Linke, on the other hand, fell from 9.4% to 5.3%. The far-right Alternative for Germany party also recorded a decline in its seats, from 13.3% to 11.3%.

