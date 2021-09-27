how the Covid changed everything

ANALYSIS – NPD Group expects a return to normal in 2023. Consumption habits have changed.

A long convalescence. After a slump due to the Covid, catering is not about to return to its pre-crisis activity levels. “We have never been very optimistic, says Maria Bertoch, catering specialist for the specialist firm NPD Group. In one year, the French have changed their consumption habits. They go out less, especially because of teleworking. Business trips are reduced. We do not expect a return to normal before 2023. “

Over the first seven months of the year, out-of-home spending (table, fast and collective catering, vending machines, bakeries, etc.) reached 18 billion euros, or 45% less than in 2019. Attendance decreased dropped by 39%, still compared to the first seven months of 2019.

Bloodless, the restaurant owes its survival to numerous government aids (partial unemployment, PGE, solidarity fund, exemptions from charges, etc.), which enabled it to keep on a drip.