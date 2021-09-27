How to lower your bill with soaring prices?

Alert on electricity bills. Last week, the UFC Que-Choose estimated that the regulated tariff (TRVE) could jump 10% in 2022, due to price increases in European markets. Bad news for millions of households who have subscribed to this formula, and who could see their bill swell by 150 euros on average, according to the consumer association.

To help you cope, 20 minutes takes stock of the different strategies to be put in place.

Immediate strategies: Take eco-friendly actions and change supplier

These are the easiest practices to implement quickly. Lowering the heating at home by 1 ° C, for example, saves 7% on energy consumption. The Ademe (Ecological Transition Agency) therefore recommends staying between 19 and 21 ° C for the living rooms (the living room, in particular) and 17 ° C for the bedroom. It is also advisable to maintain hot water production devices (water heater type) even if they are not subject to mandatory inspections every year.

“Changing supplier can also be a good idea to save money,” recalls Antoine Autier, head of the studies and lobby services at UFC Que-Choisir. Unlike a mobile plan, you can change at any time, without the risk of a cut. The best is to compare the offers regularly, because the prices change often. “





Long-term strategies: Invest in less energy-consuming devices and / or do some work

This is the solution that allows you to save money … but after an initial expense that is sometimes substantial. These include major insulation work (roof, walls, windows), but also heating systems (high performance boiler, solar water heater, etc.).

“The aid can be important, but not necessarily sufficient for the most modest households, notes Antoine Autier. To make real energy savings in the long term, the work often costs several thousand euros. Moreover, when you are a tenant, you depend on the choices of the lessors. A single tenant is not going to start work if he leaves his home soon after ”.

Political strategy: Getting a boost from the state

Because taxes represent about 30% of the amount of the electricity bill, the state and communities can also play a role in the face of soaring prices. Two main options are generally possible: modify the amount of taxes or distribute financial aid. In Spain, for example, the government decided a few weeks ago to lower VAT and the special tax on electricity to counter soaring prices.

In France, the executive is sticking for the moment to the second option, with an “energy check” of 100 euros, which will be distributed to 5.8 million households at the end of the year. “This energy check only concerns 20% of households, regrets Antoine Autier. I am not sure that the remaining 80% are rich, and yet these increases in bills will weigh on their purchasing power ”. The UFC Que-Choose therefore calls for stronger action, especially on fiscal leverage.