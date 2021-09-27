How to prepare well for the release of New World?

The release of New World is imminent, which is why we suggest that you prepare as best as possible for the launch of Amazon Games’ very first MMO with a reminder that will give you some advice.

Monitor your mailboxes

On the date of writing the article, players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to receive their New World code by email from 5 p.m.. Whether you pre-ordered the game on Steam or Amazon, be aware that the procedure will be the same: you will receive an email so that you can enter the code on Steam and start the pre-download of the game.

If you receive the email in advance, please note that the pre-download will only be open from 5 p.m. on September 27. Here is the procedure to follow to enter a code on Steam:

On Steam, head all the way to the top left

Click the “Games” menu and scroll to “Activate Steam Product”

A window will open and enter the code given by Amazon Games

Once the code is entered, you will see “New World” in your library

Get up early in the morning!

New World servers will open at 8 a.m. (French time), therefore it will be necessary to get out of bed for those who are lucky enough to be present in the morning. However, it is possible that the servers open early, so be a little early so as not to miss the boat. During the closed and open beta, the servers were open one to two hours in advance. Be rigorous, otherwise a queue will appear before your tired eyes.

Choosing the right server

The list of French servers was nominated by the New World teams last week. There are 5 in total, so if you want to join (or avoid) them, here is the list of FR tagged servers:

Lyonesse

Nysa

Bakhu

Ife

Melinde

Join his friends as soon as possible!

Once you’re in the game, you might not end up in the same region as your friends. But don’t panic, here is a guide that will let you know various tips to join your friends after the tutorial quests of the game.

Luckily, you are not on the same starting point with your friends, however, there is a time when you can join your party and do the quests together on New World.

Collect free rewards

In the latest announcements from Amazon Games, game launch covers gamers with gifts like it was christmas before its time. As a first free rewards, if you have Amazon Prime, know that you will be able to enjoy free Prime Gaming rewards. By linking your Twitch and Amazon account, you will be able to claim the very first MMO pack which includes an exclusive Pirate character skin as well as a Sloppy Pirate Stance and 5,000 Fortune Tokens, valuable currency to purchase cosmetic items from the in-game store.





Then, as a second reward, you will have to give some of your time to some streamers to recover a Twitch Drop which includes a skin set for your weapons. It will suffice to follow the live streamers who participated in the Battle of New World to collect your drop in exchange for viewing time. Moman, Kennystream, Gius, CaMaK, uncle or Zerator are eligible for this offer; note that not all New World streamers have this asset drop, watch the comment that will appear at the top of the chat, it will be able to tell you if you are on the right Twitch page and above all will direct you on your progress.