Huawei CEO’s triumphant return to China

In memory of Chinese viewers, we had rarely seen this. The Air China Boeing 777 specially chartered to bring Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, from Vancouver, Canada, had barely entered Chinese airspace – at 7:32 p.m. – when Chinese television began its live stream. More than two hours will pass before the plane lands in Shenzhen and the “star” gets off, around 9:45 p.m.

Red carpet, bouquets of roses, patriotic songs, nothing lack. Dressed in a long dress as red as the Chinese flag, greeted as she got off the plane by a hundred people – many more were present inside the airport -, the daughter of the founder of Huawei, detained for 1 028 days in Canada, only uttered a few sentences before boarding the bus that was to take him to quarantine. A few sentences to thank her ” Mother land “ and the “Chinese people” without which she would not have been released. “President Xi takes care of the safety of every citizen,” did she say. “The red light, which symbolizes China, illuminates my heart”, she had previously declared on social media.





Chief Financial Officer and daughter of Huawei founder Meng Wanzhou was arrested on 1er December 2018 in Vancouver while in transit for Mexico, after an extradition request from the United States. An arrest that would provoke an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between China and Canada.

Before his landing in Shenzhen, headquarters of Huawei and the Meng clan, Chinese journalists repeated over and over that Meng Wanzhou had not pleaded guilty to the American justice system, which accuses him of having circumvented the American embargo against Iran. through HSBC bank. They repeated that it was thanks to Chinese diplomacy and pressure from China and “the Chinese people” that Meng Wanzhou was released.

“Arbitrary detention”

Due to lack of time, journalists never mentioned that Meng Wanzhou had lived through his detention in one of his luxurious properties in Vancouver. Above all, they never mentioned the fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, the two Canadians arrested a few days after Mr.me Meng, accused of espionage, whose conditions of detention in the jails of the Chinese regime had obviously nothing to do with the electronic bracelet that Mr.me Meng. These were released by China in the process, although Beijing has always denied any connection between the two cases. the Global Times announced, meanwhile, according to “From a good source”, that both Michael were released “For medical reasons”.

