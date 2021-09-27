Huawei MateView GT review: a curved and panoramic 34-inch 165 Hz monitor not just for gamers

The design of the MateView GT is rather sober.

For a monitor dedicated to gaming, Huawei is sober. The screen is entirely decked out in black. The amount of the foot is quite thin, which is not the case with the front of the foot with its integrated “sound bar”.

The central foot and its integrated “sound bar”. The same at night with the LED strip clearly visible.

The front of the stand has two 5 W speakers whose rendering is a little better than that of the other speakers usually integrated into monitors. However, the sound performance remains very, very limited and fails to do better than a simple portable speaker like the JBL Go 3, for example. This audio system is sufficient for watching a video on YouTube or a podcast, but not for listening to music. The RGB led strip can of course change color but, more interestingly, it is tactile and allows you to adjust the volume with a simple tap.

The female connector for the sound bar on the back of the panel. The male connector on the foot.

The sound bar is connected to the monitor via a proprietary connector located on the back of the panel and on the stand. The whole is perfectly integrated and no cable sticks out. Too bad the sound performance is not up to standard.

The two microphones placed on top of the slab.

Something even rarer on a monitor, the Huawei MateView GT is equipped with two microphones on the top of the panel. The capture is not extraordinary, but it is enough to be understood within two meters.

Height and tilt adjustment.

At the ergonomic level, the Huawei MateView GT is satisfied with the height adjustment of 11 cm and the inclination between -5 and + 20 °. The stand is not rotatable and there is no portrait mode – a rare feature and almost useless on a panoramic monitor.

If the rear is perfectly streamlined, with in particular a cover at the level of the connectors, it does not offer a cable management system. It is necessary to be satisfied with the velcro present on the power cable to group the cables behind the foot.

The external 135W USB-C power supply.

The screen is powered by a small external 135 W block with a USB-C output, so easily replaceable.





The connection consists of two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input (required for a 3440 x 1440 Px signal at 165 Hz), a USB-C input (15 W) and a headphone output. There is no USB hub to connect peripherals to it and the USB-C port only delivers 15 W. It’s a shame, especially since the external 135 W power supply seems powerful enough to properly power a laptop computer. .

A joystick to control everything.

In addition to the tactile light bar that allows you to adjust the volume of the speakers, the Huawei MateView GT has a small clickable joystick in the center at the base of the panel. It’s still the most enjoyable way to navigate the settings. Pressing the button turns on the monitor. Then, you have to move the cursor to the right to validate the choices and to the left to go back. It is possible to change the source, mode (presets) and access the settings (brightness, contrast, sharpness, overdrive, temperature, etc.). The menus are readable and navigation quick. The other four buttons provide quick access to the various presets and a few tricks for the game (timer, frames per second counter, etc.).

The Huawei MateView GT on our desktop.