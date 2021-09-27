Huawei MateView GT review: a curved and panoramic 34-inch 165 Hz monitor not just for gamers

For a monitor dedicated to gaming, Huawei is sober. The screen is entirely decked out in black. The amount of the foot is quite thin, which is not the case with the front of the foot with its integrated “sound bar”.
The front of the stand has two 5 W speakers whose rendering is a little better than that of the other speakers usually integrated into monitors. However, the sound performance remains very, very limited and fails to do better than a simple portable speaker like the JBL Go 3, for example. This audio system is sufficient for watching a video on YouTube or a podcast, but not for listening to music. The RGB led strip can of course change color but, more interestingly, it is tactile and allows you to adjust the volume with a simple tap.
The sound bar is connected to the monitor via a proprietary connector located on the back of the panel and on the stand. The whole is perfectly integrated and no cable sticks out. Too bad the sound performance is not up to standard.
Something even rarer on a monitor, the Huawei MateView GT is equipped with two microphones on the top of the panel. The capture is not extraordinary, but it is enough to be understood within two meters.
At the ergonomic level, the Huawei MateView GT is satisfied with the height adjustment of 11 cm and the inclination between -5 and + 20 °. The stand is not rotatable and there is no portrait mode – a rare feature and almost useless on a panoramic monitor.
If the rear is perfectly streamlined, with in particular a cover at the level of the connectors, it does not offer a cable management system. It is necessary to be satisfied with the velcro present on the power cable to group the cables behind the foot.
The screen is powered by a small external 135 W block with a USB-C output, so easily replaceable.
The connection consists of two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input (required for a 3440 x 1440 Px signal at 165 Hz), a USB-C input (15 W) and a headphone output. There is no USB hub to connect peripherals to it and the USB-C port only delivers 15 W. It’s a shame, especially since the external 135 W power supply seems powerful enough to properly power a laptop computer. .
In addition to the tactile light bar that allows you to adjust the volume of the speakers, the Huawei MateView GT has a small clickable joystick in the center at the base of the panel. It’s still the most enjoyable way to navigate the settings. Pressing the button turns on the monitor. Then, you have to move the cursor to the right to validate the choices and to the left to go back. It is possible to change the source, mode (presets) and access the settings (brightness, contrast, sharpness, overdrive, temperature, etc.). The menus are readable and navigation quick. The other four buttons provide quick access to the various presets and a few tricks for the game (timer, frames per second counter, etc.).
On our 140 x 60 cm desk, the Huawei MateView GT takes up good space. The depth of the stand is limited to 22 cm to free up enough space to install the keyboard and mouse. The Ultra Wide Quad HD definition of 3440 x 1440 px is still as pleasant to use, whether for office tasks with a comfortable workspace or in games where this definition remains in the good average for modern graphics cards. It is still necessary to provide a powerful card to properly exploit this definition at a frequency of 165 Hz.
By lowering the brightness to 43 to obtain white at 150 cd / m², the MateView GT consumes only 30 W, i.e. a relative consumption of only 72 W / m², well below the average consumption of the monitors tested (100 W / m²) . At minimum brightness (31 cd / m²), it consumes 21 W. At maximum (405 cd / m²), consumption increases to 58 W.
The calibration out of the box is excellent. The temperature and gamma curves are very stable, with very good averages (6990 K and 2.2), close to the reference values (respectively 6500 K and 2.2). The colors are also very good (average delta E measured at 2.2); Let us remember that the human eye does not detect drifts with a dE lower than 3. As often, the calibration probe makes it possible to smooth the curves on the reference values. Here we get an average temperature of 6550 K and even more accurate colors (average delta E of 1.4). You can download the profile by clicking on this link.
This monitor offers quite simply the best contrast ever measured on an LCD monitor. Black goes down to 0.03 cd / m², which translates to a contrast ratio of over 5000: 1. The Huawei MateView GT joins the very closed circle of monitors with a contrast ratio exceeding 4000: 1, such as the AOC Q3279VWF, the MSI Optix MAG271CR or the Philips BDM4037UW. Only the rare Oled monitors like the Alienware AW5520QF manage to do better.
The average difference in brightness homogeneity is measured at only 6% over the entire 34-inch panel; a benchmark that few monitors reach. It should be noted in passing that the model that we tested was not affected by any phenomenon of clouding.
This screen does not use pulse width modulation (PWM or “Pulse Width Modulation“) to manage the LEDs of the backlighting system, which makes it possible to reduce the brightness without risking a flickering effect, causing eye fatigue and headaches for those who are sensitive to it. This feature is commonly called flicker-free. It also embeds a blue light reduction mode via software adjustment.
Officially, this screen is not compatible with dynamic refresh rate technologies such as AdaptiveSync, FreeSync or G-Sync, but a hidden menu allows this functionality to be activated (see box).
We measured the afterglow time at 8 ms with theoverdrive set to 3. By pushing theoverdrive at 4, an effect of reverse ghosting appears. The Huawei MateView GT is as responsive as the Iiyama GB3461WQSU-B1, also with an afterglow time of 8 ms. Samsung models like the Odyssey G7 27 or the 49G9 do better with an afterglow time limited to 4.5 ms. Although this monitor is not the most responsive on the market, this afterglow time still makes it possible to limit the blur effect behind moving objects. The display delay is measured at 13.8 ms at 60 Hz, a very small value which results in an almost zero lag between the action performed with the mouse or keyboard and its repercussion on the screen.
Strong points
-
Image quality.
-
High native contrast.
-
Comfortable definition.
-
Frequency of 165 Hz.
-
Finishing.
-
Reduced consumption.
-
Simplified volume control.
Weak points
-
Lack of official FreeSync compatibility (can be activated in a hidden menu).
-
USB-C port limited to 15W.
-
No USB hub.
-
No cable management system.
Conclusion
With its 34-inch screen at 165 Hz, the Huawei MateView GT is a very good monitor for gamers, but not that, since its very good factory calibration, its definition and its excellent native contrast make it a good choice for use multimedia (photo, video and office automation). We can simply blame it for FreeSync compatibility located in a hidden menu, the absence of a USB hub and the limited power of the USB-C port.
- Ergonomics
- Colors and contrast
- Reactivity