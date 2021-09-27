“I can’t be calm when I talk about this”: Corinne Touzet’s bloody blow against Eric Zemmour

Guest of the program On remake TV on RTL this Saturday, September 25, Corinne Touzet was questioned about the man who has made the front page of the media in recent weeks, Eric Zemmour. And the least we can say is that the actress does not particularly appreciate the polemicist.

Corinne Touzet and Éric Zemmour will probably never go on vacation together. In full promotion of his play Just an embellishment, the actress was the guest of Eric Dussart and Jade in We are remaking the TV on RTL, this Saturday, September 25. During the interview, the journalist wanted to question Corinne Touzet to find out what she thought of Eric Zemmour, and in particular of his media presence. It took him badly as the subject seems to be sensitive for the interpreter ofA woman of honor.

Corinne Touzet first thought about what she was going to answer. “I almost said a very bad word”, joked the actress before adding: “It’s a drama, I can’t be calm when I talk about this so I’ll cut it short. “

“There is his g *** le on TV 24 hours a day”

She was then particularly critical of Eric Zemmour, who must have started to have whistling ears. “I find that this gentleman allows himself to say very, very serious things in front of millions of people, whom he also meets since he is crisscrossing France. So it is someone who is, I think, harmful and who shouldn’t have so much time on television “, considers the actress. “Everyone is talking about him, from morning to night. There is his g *** le on TV 24/7 on all the news channels, so we might just stop talking about it. It would be nice if we stopped talking about it … “, she concluded.

For several weeks, Eric Zemmour has maintained the mystery of his possible candidacy for the presidential election 2022. He already knows that he will not be able to count on the support of Corinne Touzet to make him want to get started.

