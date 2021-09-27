ICC to focus investigation on Taliban and IS-K

Local investigations are no longer considered sufficient to report the actions of the Taliban and the Islamic State group in Afghanistan (El-K).

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will focus its investigation on the Taliban and the Islamic State group in Afghanistan (IS-K), “setting aside prioritiesThe examination of alleged crimes committed by American soldiers, declared Monday (September 27th) its new chief prosecutor, Karim Khan.

That can not “no longer expect genuine and effective local investigations“After the Taliban seized power, the prosecutor asked the court magistrates to focus the investigation on the Taliban and ISIS and”no longer give priorityTo the suspected crimes of the American forces that withdrew from the country. “Recent political developments in Afghanistan and the country’s regime change have had profound repercussionsKhan said in a statement. “After a careful analysis, I concluded that in view of the current circumstances, the prospect of seeing the national authorities carry out real investigations (…) had closed.“, he added.





Priority in Afghanistan to judge the worst atrocities in the world

Khan asked the judges “to rule as soon as possibleIn order to be able to resume the investigation, suspended last year at the request of the government then in place in Kabul, which wanted to conduct its own investigation. The opening of an ICC investigation in Afghanistan, including into alleged crimes committed by American soldiers, led the administration of former US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda. Because of “limited resourcesOf the ICC, created in 2002 to try the worst atrocities in the world, Khan decided to set priorities in Afghanistan.

“I have therefore decided to focus the investigations of my Office in Afghanistan on the crimes allegedly committed by the Taliban and the Islamic State in Khorasan province, to the detriment of other aspects of the investigation.“, He explained, advancing”the seriousness, extent and nature of the crimes allegedly committed or committed by the Taliban and the Islamic State“. The ICC prosecutor specifically mentioned the deadly attack on August 26 at Kabul airport claimed by ISIS in which 13 US servicemen and more than 100 Afghan civilians were killed.