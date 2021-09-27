Ile-de-France Mobilités suspends its payments to RATP and SNCF, for lack of state aid

The regional transport authority is demanding a subsidy of 1.3 billion euros to compensate for losses linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and is struggling to find an agreement with the state.

The regional transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) announced Monday, September 27 that it had suspended its payments to the RATP and the SNCF, for lack of having reached an agreement with the State from which it is claiming a subsidy of 1.3 billion euros to compensate for losses linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. IDFM pays around 400 million euros every month to RATP and 300 million to SNCF, reported a spokesperson for the institution, who clarified that “Tight negotiations continue with Matignon”.

This suspension was approved by the board of directors on September 14, in the event that a compromise was not found with the government. “There can be no way out of the Covid crisis in Ile-de-France without compensation for financial losses on public transport, as has been done everywhere else in the world”, then declared Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France region and candidate for the inauguration of the right in the presidential election.





For the 2020 losses, IDFM had obtained from the State 1.45 billion euros in reimbursable advance and 150 million in subsidy. For this recent compensation request, IDFM relies on the “review clause” contained in the protocol signed with the State in September 2020. This indeed provides for a “reassessment of the situation in the event of further loss of resources attributable to the health situation”. However, IDFM forecasts for the current year losses of the order of 1.3 billion euros corresponding – for about one billion – the decline in tariff revenues and – for around 300 million euros – to that of mobility payments, the tax paid by companies.