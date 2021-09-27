Imbalance and lack of suspense: the Laver Cup and the price to pay of credibility

“I just thought about it, but I might be the oldest on the team at 25. It’s crazy. But I think it’s great, because it means we can be there for the next ten years if we stay that way. In this competition, we represent our continent and I want to win. So why not 13-0 (in ten years, Editor’s note), even if it is probably impossible. “Daniil Medvedev is not the type to keep his tongue in his pocket and he proved it again last weekend for his first appearance in the Laver Cup. The recent US Open winner says what he is. he thinks and his words are seldom irrelevant.

Because after the demonstration of Team Europe in Boston against Team World (crushing victory 14-1), one thing is clear: the famous and glorious uncertainty of sport was not there. And taking a step back, this 2021 version of the competition-exhibition created by Roger Federer and his agent Tony Godsick, although it has taken logic to the extreme, is part of a fundamental movement. In four editions, which took place alternately on the Old Continent (in Prague and Geneva in 2017 and 2019) and in the United States (in Chicago and Boston in 2018 and 2021), the results are clear, clean and precise: 4- 0, the players in the European blue jersey won everything.

The most critical are already calling for a change of format

However, for an event that has just been born and undoubtedly seeks to conquer another audience while retaining the audience of tennis enthusiasts, such an imbalance can be counterproductive. The legend and prestige of an event are built over the rivalries that have marked it, and if they are too one-sided and therefore non-existent, it becomes difficult to leave its mark in the minds of people. It is not enough to pay homage to a tutelary figure – Rod Laver – and to summon ex-champions stars – Captains Björn Borg and John McEnroe – to give historical value to an event. It would be too easy. In other words, the Laver Cup lacks salt and it may well suffer in the future. So how do you fix it?

Among the most disappointed, some observers put forward the idea of ​​a change of format. Why not give more room to doubles, for example, to reduce Team Europe’s margin in singles? Others see it as an opportunity to make the Laver Cup a mixed event, taking advantage of a much better distribution of forces on the WTA Tour at the moment. Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Cori Gauff, Leylah Fernandez or Serena Williams could for example make a great team from the rest of the world, against Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina, Simona Halep and other Emma Raducanu .

The idea can be attractive on paper, especially as it would go in the direction of a merger of ATP and WTA called for by a certain… Roger Federer last year. But then everything would have to be rethought: would it be to create two parallel events with the already existing format, or to select three players and three players per team to make it a mixed event, a bit in the spirit of the old Hopman Cup? A change of this magnitude would open up some perspectives, but raise other questions and help to confuse the original message.

Between artificial suspense and sporting logic, the Laver Cup has made its choice

Because a permanent transformation according to the results is certainly not the solution to settle in the long term. To last, the rules and data of a competition must be as clear to the participants as they are to the spectators. Since its launch in 2017, the Laver Cup has remained true to how it works. Those who follow her begin to find the environment familiar, and creating an artificial suspense to ensure a dramatic and indecisive ending might just as well distract from the new fanbase she’s trying to build. It is the precarious balance on which it is installed: we cannot have the butter and the money of the butter.

Its organizers must therefore make up their minds to a choice and, by not changing anything so far, they seem to have done it: the imbalance assumed as an assurance of long-term credibility. Admittedly, the Laver Cup, by presenting this balance of power in the years to come, risks diverting some of its spectators eager for “show” and permanent thrills (however fictitious they may be). But at the same time it removes the specter of the traditional criticism addressed to exhibitions and that its first detractors had attached to it: the suspicion of matches arranged and of the script written in advance.





From a strictly commercial and marketing point of view, who can believe that this 2021 edition had an interest in concluding in the first match on Sunday on a 14-1 final, and thus deprive the spectators of a packed TD Garden? of the last three singles posters? Even if he did it particularly bluntly, the result had the merit of representing the state of men’s world tennis, ultra-dominated by Europe since the advent of the “Big 3”. The average ranking of Team Europe, made up of 6 members of the Top 10, was around 5th place worldwide, while that of Team World (4 members of the Top 20, but Nick Kyrgios is now 95th) was established. around the 29th row. CQFD.

A paradoxically salutary humiliation for the birth of a rivalry?

But more than the logical defeat, the members of the selection of the rest of the world have experienced humiliation on the black court in Boston. One of those who stoke the fire of revolt, the desire for revenge and sow the seeds of a nascent rivalry. “It is not an exhibition. We are deeply attached to this event. It sucks to lose every year“, affirmed in particular a John Isner, particularly touched by the extent of the defeat in front of the American public.”Nobody beat John McEnroe five times in a row in the Laver Cup“, added his captain, appropriating as a tribute the quote from his late friend Vitas Gerulaitis.

It must be said that another statement coming from the European ranks had somewhat ignited the powder. After losing in doubles on the first day, Alexander Zverev had warned that it would be the last point scored by Team World. To which Reilly Opelka retorted: “He also said he was innocent“, in reference to the accusations of domestic violence published in the press by an ex-girlfriend of the German. We are therefore far from the good-natured atmosphere traditionally associated with exhibitions. However, the field has given reason to the recent Olympic champion.

But this imbalance is not necessarily crippling for the Laver Cup if it assumes its main source of inspiration. In its first 25 editions, the Ryder Cup of golf has crowned the United States… 22 times. We cannot therefore say that the suspense was really there at the time, as it was not either last weekend in Wisconsin where the Americans inflicted a real slap on the Europeans ( 19-9). And yet, it wouldn’t occur to anyone to question his prestige. Why ? Because with time and the changes of generations, the balance of power evolves. In Ryder, the tide has turned: 7-3 for the Europeans over the last ten editions.

The Ryder Cup as a (increasingly) assumed model

In the 1990s with the Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and other Jim Couriers, Team World would have had many other arguments to make. Even going back only to the early 2000s, the Lleyton Hewitt, Gustavo Kuerten and other David Nalbandians would have rebalanced the forces involved. The Laver Cup therefore suffers more from the timing of its creation than from its rather well-thought-out concept and format. By betting on the seriousness and credibility of performances, it highlights the economic (even structural) weaknesses of American, Australian and South American tennis.

Team Europe with the Laver Cup 2021 trophy Credit: Getty Images

While waiting for their awakening and / or the breakthrough in the Top 10 of the young (and already very strong) Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, the Laver Cup has every interest in continuing to draw inspiration from the Ryder Cup to sketch a beginning of rebalancing by staying true to your spirit. Even if they are ranked lower on average than American golfers, haven’t Europeans often compensated by their team spirit and the choice of courses that better suited their characteristics in front of their audience?

Seeing Team World accelerate the area at home would not be without interest for its American bombers, Daniil Medvedev himself agreed last weekend. These fast conditions could reduce the European margin, especially with a great tie-break instead of the third set (remember that Europe had only won 13-11 in Geneva). And if that is not enough, the domination of Europe in the coming years is undoubtedly the black bread that the Laver Cup must accept to eat in order to build its legitimacy.

