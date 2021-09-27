In Afghanistan, residents of Kabul reduced to selling their essentials in the market

Salim carries an old television from the 1990s in a wheelbarrow. “Before, I had a grocery store, tells this inhabitant of Kabul. When the Taliban arrived, I had to shut it down. As I no longer have a job, I bring my TV to sell it and to be able to pay my rent “, he laments. Since the Taliban returned to Afghanistan, the Afghan economy has been at a standstill. Many Afghans have lost their jobs. And the money is lacking: the Afghans cannot withdraw more than 200 dollars per week, for lack of available reserves. So they sell what they can.

The Chaman-e Hozori market in central Kabul did not exist a month ago. Today, it is full of second-hand items. We come from all parts of the Afghan capital, and sometimes from other provinces, to sell off furniture, crockery or household appliances. “Yesterday I already brought a refrigerator and two washing machines. I have them sold“, explains another man. “Today I’m bringing this gas cylinder, because we don’t have any money. What else can we do?”





Afghans at the Chaman-e Hozori market in Kabul (Afghanistan). (JEREMY TUIL / FRANCEINFO)

A majority of Afghans are sinking into poverty. Including those who had jobs before the Taliban took over. This other resident of Kabul, also come to sell household appliances, laments. “I worked in the police. Now I no longer have a job. All the police were fired and we have not received a salary for four months. ” He brought his old fridge.





A woman in a burqa explains: “Last month I sold five of my mattresses. And a few days ago, four mattresses. No one wanted to buy them from me, so I had to cut the price in half. But that’s not enough for me. pay my rent “, she says. “My husband was a civil servant before, and he hasn’t been paid for several months. What’s going on in our country?”

Wahidullah, 13, arrives from school with a copper tray that his parents have asked him to sell. “We need rice and we need oil“, summarizes the teenager. “I hope I can get the most out of it, so that it helps us last for a few days.” Hold a few more days in a country where, according to the UN, almost the entire population is at risk of falling below the poverty line by next year, without support from the international community.