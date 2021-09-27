In Canada, a sea lion chased by orcas finds refuge on a boat

UNUSUAL – “Oh my god! You have to go darling! ” Despite its adorable appearance, this sea lion did not reassure this woman at all. In Canada, on Vancouver Island, the visit of a sea lion on a boat could have turned into a tragedy.

The sea lion, pursued by several orcas, took refuge on the boat of the surfer @nutabull who published the images of the stowaway in a TikTok video (before deleting his account for reasons unknown to us). Shared on Twitter by a certain @Keyon, the video has been very successful and has been seen several million times. The images of the huge orcas circling the tiny boat are indeed quite impressive.





“We must go,” begs the driver while the animal does not seem at all in a hurry to return to the dangerous water. As long as the animal is safe on its boat, this woman will not be, as you can see in our video above. On Twitter, some have joked that they would have “Faced the orcs” to try to save the poor sea lion.