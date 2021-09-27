In Kabul, the return of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue

REPORTING – This institution, charged between 1996 and 2001 with repressing attacks on Islamic law, has left grim memories with the population.

In Kabul

Mohammed Youssouf, 32, presents himself as the chief of staff of the ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Suppression of Vice, recently reinstated following the seizure of power by the Taliban on August 15. The man is short, smiling, wears a long black beard and a matching turban. Two men armed with Kalashnikovs jealously guard the entrance to his office, located in the tenth district of Kabul.

There are Taliban officials with polished speeches who try to present an acceptable face to the rest of the world. And then there is Mohammed Youssouf. The young man confides bluntly his ambition to reinstate corporal punishment and stoning for Afghans who dare to violate the rules of Sharia, as enacted by the radical Islamist movement.

When someone has sex outside of marriage, they will be sentenced in court with the help of four witnesses, according to the regulations of Islam. But only if the witnesses have the same version of the facts Mohammed Youssouf, chief of staff of the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the repression of vice.

