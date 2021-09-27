In Senegal, crowds of Sufi faithful in Touba for the annual Magal pilgrimage

The great mosque of Touba during the Grand Magal des Mourides, September 26, 2021. CARMEN ABD ALI / AFP

A large crowd of worshipers converged on Sunday, September 26, in the holy city of Touba, in central Senegal, as part of the annual celebrations of the Sufi brotherhood of the Mourides, AFP journalists noted.

The pilgrimage of the Grand Magal commemorates the sending into exile, by the French colonial authorities, of the founder of the Mourides, Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba (1853-1927), known as Serigne Touba. This unmissable event in Senegal generally attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims who celebrate Bamba’s memory by reciting his poems and praying at his grave.

The Mourides, of Sufi (Sunni) obedience, form one of the four main brotherhoods which continue to play a preponderant role in the daily life of Senegalese, more than 90% of whom are Muslims. Their leaders are eminently respected figures, listened to by politicians in this West African country.

Sunday, despite monstrous traffic jams and the shadow of Covid-19, pilgrims headed en masse to the sumptuous great mosque of Touba, a city they consider holy. “Last year there was the pandemic, there weren’t too many people, but this year (…) the crowd is enormous ”, notes Cheikh Abdoul Ahad Mbacké, a manager of the organization.





The second most populous city in the country

“The Covid does not prevent us from doing the Magal because it is Serigne Touba that we see in everything we do”, explains to AFP Pope Amadou Latyr Faye, a faithful Mouride. “He asked us to do everything to be a good Muslim, to help his neighbor. We, this vision that we have, it is not to be afraid ”, he adds.

The Sufi brotherhoods initially canceled gatherings in March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic affected the country of 16 million people. But the Mourides had maintained the Magal the following October, while forcing the faithful to wear the mask and to respect physical distancing.

This year, “We have observed a relaxation of barrier gestures on the part of the pilgrims”, deplores Pape Ndiaye, member of the organizing committee. “There are many who come here without having a mask with them. People say to themselves that the pandemic is behind us, with this drop in contamination. We pray that this will be the case, but we must continue to keep our masks on ”, he declares, specifying that its wearing is required in the mosque and that hydroalcoholic gel is distributed at the entrance.

Cheikh Amadou Bamba founded the holy city of Touba in 1888. Now with 1.5 million inhabitants, it has become the second most populous city in Senegal after Dakar, the capital. Besides its religious character, the Magal also has a political dimension, leading politicians showing itself there, and economic. Senegal has recorded more than 73,000 infections with Covid-19, including 1,855 deaths.

