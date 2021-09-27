Inès Vandamme (Dance with the stars) victim of a scooter accident

The public will come to believe that the dancers of Dance with the stars 2021 are struck by a curse. After Maxime Dereymez who suffers from keratitis and Anthony Colette who injured his ankle, it was the turn ofInes Vandamme to reveal one of his misadventures in an Instagram story.

The pretty blonde rides a scooter and recently she was the victim of an accident as she told her subscribers. “I have to confess something to you. A few days ago I had a scooter crash coming home from work. I wasn’t driving fast though, but it braked hard in front of me and I fell. Nothing bad, just a big ugly blue!“, revealed Inès Vandamme. She therefore urged everyone to be careful on the road, because an accident can happen quickly.”If there had been a car behind me when I fell, I certainly wouldn’t have had the same injuries. I sincerely hope my dress at next friday’s prime will be long to hide the misery“, added the companion of Gaël Laudet.





More fear than harm therefore for Inès Vandamme who will indeed be on the dance floor for the next bonus of Dance with the stars 2021 broadcast live on October 1. With his partner Jean-Baptiste Maunier, they will once again face jurors Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova, François Alu and Jean-Paul Gaultier with a new dance. For now, we do not yet know which one it is. But the duo are no doubt hoping to do as well, if not better, than in their first prime.

The 30-year-old actor and singer had impressed on a tango, with a contemporary debut, on the track Behind the fog, by Louane and Grand Corps Malade. He had managed to let go and lead his partner with a masterful hand. François Alu had used his buzzer and had given it an 8/10. Chris and Denitsa gave it a 7/10 and the designer and great French designer a 6/10. During the forced face test, he had impressed, which allowed him to avoid face to face. He had thus qualified for the next bonus.