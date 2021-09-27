investigation into the explosion at the port of Beirut suspended

The judge in charge of the investigation into the explosion at the port of Beirut last year suspended his investigation Monday, September 27 after being notified of a complaint filed against him by a former minister suspected of involvement in this tragedy, a judicial source told AFP.

Examining magistrate Tareq Bitar “was notified of the legal action presented by the deputy (and former Minister of the Interior) Nouhad al-MachnoukBefore the Beirut Court of Appeal, said the legal source. The explosion on August 4, 2020, and attributed by the authorities themselves to the storage without precautionary measures since the end of 2013 of huge quantities of ammonium nitrate, killed at least 214, more than 6,500 injured, and devastated entire districts of the capital. Pointed out for criminal negligence, the Lebanese authorities rejected any international investigation, before relieving the first investigator in February following the indictment of senior officials.





Political pressure on Judge Bitar

Since inheriting the case, Judge Bitar has summoned four former ministers, including three current parliamentarians, including Al-Machnouk, suspected of “potential homicide intent” and of “negligence and breaches“. But Parliament refused to lift their immunity, while political pressure on the investigator increased.

The judge “Bitar suspends its investigation and all proceedings related to the explosion file (…) until the Beirut Court of Appeal (…) decides to accept (Al-Machnouk’s) appeal. or reject it“, Added the judicial source. The complaint filed by Al-Machnouk, which calls for Bitar’s relinquishment of the case, evokes a technical flaw, based on a constitutional article stipulating the prosecution of ministers and senior officials by the High Court of Justice alone.

At the beginning of August, Amnesty International accused the authorities of obstructing the investigation into the explosion in a way “shamelessAnd without scruples. In recent weeks, Judge Bitar has been at the heart of a smear campaign and the subject of intense pressure, even indirect threats by some ruling parties.