iPhone 13, Galaxy S21, Xiaomi, the 7 promotions to grab before the end of the French Days

One of the star products of these French Days 2021 is undoubtedly the Smartphones, since many 5G unlocked phones have been on sale since this weekend. It’s the last day to take advantage of great deals, so hurry up! To save you time, here is our selection of the best smartphones on sale not to be missed.

Indispensable objects that have many innovative features, Smartphones are often at the forefront of sales periods such as the French Days. There is a wide variety of models and brands. From entry to high-end, the functionalities, designs and concepts are available to supply a gargantuan offer directly for the end consumer.

The French Days are an opportunity to unearth many smartphone offers, each as attractive as the next. While Apple begins to lower the prices of its iPhone 12 in preparation for the sequel, brands like Xiaomi, Huawei and OPPO continue to market phones with innovative and sought-after capabilities for an unbeatable price. A godsend for those who want to equip themselves without breaking the bank.

So as not to get lost, here is our selection of the best Smartphones on sale at the moment, during the last straight line of promotions stamped French Days.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: the ultra high-end of 2020

With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple released in 2020 one of the best smartphones on the market and it is still at the top of the basket today. Particularly at ease in photos and videos, even at night, this smartphone also benefits from a large 6.7 “Super Retina XDR screen with a brightness of 1200 nits so that you can see it well even in direct sunlight. Compatible with 5G and benefiting from the new iOS 15 which comes out this month, the iPhone 12 Pro Max benefits here from a very interesting promotion of 300 € reduction!

Find the iPhone 12 Pro Max for 999 € at Rakuten

Apple iPhone 13: Reduction during French Days at SFR, Orange and Sosh

Announced during the Keynote on September 14, 2021, the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Max have been available in all the right stores and on all the right sites since Friday, September 24. If they did not have the right to the long-awaited design revolution (when will the removal of this damn notch?), The new iPhone 13 are, as always, technical monsters. Whether you are Apple-addict or anti-Apple, each year you can only think about the performance and technical characteristics of new products.

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Red by SFR (even without subscription)

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Orange (even without a subscription)

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Sosh (even without subscription)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: the latest from Samsung

Samsung is a benchmark brand in terms of smartphones, and with the S21 we have a high quality model. Its 5G compatibility is one of its strengths, as well as its 4000 mAh battery which promises enormous autonomy thanks to its optimization (up to 8 hours in video mode). Its 6.2 “screen at 120Hz offers real visual comfort, without cluttering the hand or the pockets. It comes with 8 GB of RAM, three back sensors of 64, 12 and 12 Mpx capable of filming in 8K at 30 fps.

Enjoy the Samsung S21 5G at 589 € on Rakuten

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: the top of the range with micro-SD port

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone is a real success. Its large 6.7 “AMOLED screen displays a resolution of 2400 x 1080 px, perfect for playing photos and videos. It is equipped with an internal memory of 8 GB of RAM, a battery of 4500 mAh and a 32 Mpx photo sensor. This is capable of filming in 4K. It also has a Micro SD port which is increasingly rare on high-end smartphones.





Enjoy the Samsung Galaxy 20 FE at 499 € on Boulanger

The Huawei P40 5G: the value for money of the French Days

With the P40, Huawei offers a beautiful smartphone, which is also 5G compatible. With its 128 GB of storage memory, it has plenty to see coming between your photos, videos and applications. In addition, it is equipped with a nanoSD port to add up to 256 GB of storage Its 6.1 “OLED screen displays a beautiful resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Its display frequency is 60 Hz. Finally, it is equipped with a triple rear camera: 50 Mpx, 16 Mpx, 8 Mpx.

Find the Huawei P40 at € 399 at Fnac

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: Another 5G Smartphone in reduction

If you are not allergic to green or anti-5G, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is for you! The 64 GB Android Smartphone, in addition to being powerful, is found sold off for less than € 200 on Boulanger with the passage of the French Days. In the strengths of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, we can highlight the contribution of 48MP. A sensor with a lot of pixels that gives more detailed, better quality photos. Combine this with time-lapses pro, night mode, and other software to unleash limitless creativity.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 for 199 € at Boulanger

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: the horizontal experience

Usually at 699 €, the Lenovo Legion Phone is discovered a new youth during the French Days with 100 € of promotion on its site. Discover a special mobile gaming experience, its user interface being horizontal. Equipped with the very efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, it has 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 256 GB hard drive. A real small PC, especially since it is also based on an Adeno 650 graphics card. Video games are therefore not a problem and the object is capable of running all the titles, and even several at the same time.

Find the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel at 599 €