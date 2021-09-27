Is Instagram making potential anorexics?

Reading time: 4 min

On September 14, 2021, the Wall Street Journal revealed that an internal study informed Facebook management in March 2020 that Instagram, the social network of choice for teens, was harmful to body image and well-being. teenage girls. Facebook would have preferred to silence these results and act as if nothing had happened, added the American daily.

This profit-based policy followed by Facebook, despite the proven harms, led some to make a comparison with the American tobacco industry, which continued to deny until the XXIe century the carcinogenic nature of its products, while it had proof since the 1950s. Those interested in the use that teenagers make of social networks did not wait for a censored internal study to know that Instagram can hurt them. Numerous studies show it.

Considering the amount of time the vast majority of teens spend online each day, it’s important to understand the impact social media has on them. Pew Research Center poll shows 89% of younger generations say they’re online “Almost constantly” Where “several times a day”.

Teens are more likely to connect to Instagram than any other platform. It is an integral part of their daily life. Yet studies consistently show that the more teens use Instagram, the better their overall well-being, self-confidence, life satisfaction, mood, and body image. degrade. One study found that while college students used Instagram more on a given day, their moods and appetite for life were at their lowest that day.

Unhealthy comparisons

But it’s not just because of its popularity that Instagram is a problem. Two of the features of the platform seem to make it particularly dangerous.

First, it allows its users to follow their comrades as well as celebrities, who both return the filtered image of an idealized body and the particularly neat impression of a perfect life.

While all social networks allow everyone to be selective in what they show, Instagram is known for its ability to edit photos and add filters to them. It is also the platform of choice for celebrities, models and influencers. On Facebook, there are only parents and grandparents. For teens, this seamless integration of celebrities and edited versions of teens like them pushes them to compare themselves to those who are. “better” than them.

Even when teens participating in a study know they are being shown edited photos on Instagram, they still denigrate their bodies.

As a rule, it is by looking at others that humans assess their own lives and learn to adapt. Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to these social comparisons. Who hasn’t worried about getting into high school? Instagram exacerbates these fears. It’s hard enough to compare yourself to a superb (albeit retouched) top model; it’s even worse when the comparator is none other than a high school girl.





Comparing oneself in a negative way leads to being envious of the lives and bodies of those who seem “more lucky”. Recently, researchers have even sought to combat this effect by reminding Instagram users that these posts are unrealistic.

In vain. Negative comparisons, which are practically impossible to curb, inevitably lead to envy and self-deprecation. And even when teenage girls in a study know they are being shown edited photos on Instagram, they still denigrate their bodies. For those who tend to engage in a large number of social comparisons, the consequences are even more dire.

Reification and body image

The other possible danger with Instagram is that the focus on body image leads its users to focus on how they will be viewed. Our study shows that for young girls, and for more and more boys, considering their body as an object of a photo leads to worrying excessively about the gaze of others and to developing complexes. The simple act of taking a selfie for uploading damages their self-image.

Being an object offered for everyone to see does not help this “selfie generation” to feel sure of itself; quite the contrary. These are not trivial health issues, as poor body image in adolescence almost always translates into future eating disorders.

Facebook has internally acknowledged what researchers have been seeing for years: Instagram can be a danger to teens. Parents can help them by regularly talking to them about the differences between appearance and reality, encouraging them to interact in person with their peers and to use their bodies in an active way instead of just selfies.

The big question is how Facebook is going to handle these unfortunate results. History and the courts have not been lenient with the ostrich policy adopted by the American tobacco industry.

Translated from English by Catherine Biros for Fast ForWord.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.