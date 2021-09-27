Is tap water really free in bars and restaurants (and at McDonald’s)?

McDonald’s has sparked a controversy by replacing its water bottles with glasses of “micro-filtered” water sold at a high price in its restaurants. The opportunity to take stock of the alleged free still water in bars and restaurants.

1.75 euro for a 25 cl glass of water. 2.30 for the 50 cl version. At McDonald’s, the glass of water is expensive. Called “Eau by McDo”, it replaces the bottles of Evian offered so far by the group. The restaurant chain, in a sustained approach to the elimination of plastic, had indeed announced last March the end of bottles in its menus.

It is therefore a fountain that replaces the traditional Evian with still, sparkling or flavored water, according to taste. But the price of a glass of water made customers jump and even the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of water, who compared the cost of a liter of drinking water in his city to that sold by the fast food restaurant.

In a statement, McDonald’s defended itself, citing the “investment” of restaurants to set up a system offering “micro-filtered” and “99.99% purified” water. It is still difficult to identify the interest of this filtration on tap water, drinkable, and even of good reputation according to UFC-Que Choisir.

But the crux of the matter remains the price and even the legality of such an initiative on the part of McDonald’s. After all, isn’t a glass of tap water meant to be free?

In fact, not always. But the idea is so deeply rooted that the website of the Ministry of the Economy has a page dedicated to the question, produced by the DGCCRF.





Eat to drink for free

The origin of this free service can be found in article 4 of a 1967 decree: plain water is included in the final price of a restaurant meal, as are bread and cutlery (items that are invoiced , for example in Italy). And this measure is still in effect. The repeal of certain articles of this decree in 2015 had caused trouble to maintain free access, but article 4 is in fact still applicable today.

Better still, the law against waste of 2020 will oblige “restaurants and drinking establishments (…) to indicate in a visible manner on their card or on a display space the possibility for consumers to request drinking water. free “.

Glass of water for a fee

If free tap water is therefore an obligation, it is not for bars and cafes, unless they offer meals. Clearly, the glass of water with the coffee can very well be invoiced, as long as it is clearly indicated in the prices displayed.

Likewise, a coffee shop or restaurant is not required to offer a complimentary glass of water to anyone who does not consume a meal.

What about “water by McDonald’s”? Offering sparkling, flavored or “micro-filtered” water is probably a clever way of not falling into “ordinary water” as defined in the decree of 1967. In practice, the sign is supposed to issue glasses of still water free of charge for customers who request it with their menu. Even this one will not have its 99.99% purity label branded by the brand.