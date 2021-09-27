Is your smartphone at risk of being deprived of an Internet connection on September 30?

Several articles mention a technical development that could prevent many smartphones from accessing the Internet at the end of the month. A greatly exaggerated fear.

It is an obscure story of security certificates that seems to take on unexpected proportions. According to a blog post by cybersecurity specialist Scott Helme, some devices connected to the Internet could experience connection difficulties as of September 30, 2021. An announcement that has prompted some media to mention “millions” of smartphones affected . However, the vast majority of French users will not see any difference.

To understand the situation, we have to go back to how such certificates work. These are pieces of computer code responsible for securing the connection between a terminal and a website. The use of a particular certificate depends on the operating system, but also on its web browser. At the end of the month and as Scott Helme announced, one of these certificates will be changed and will no longer work with some smartphones.

Ten year old smartphone

Concretely, the machines concerned will in no case be “cut off” from the Internet, but could encounter error messages when connecting to sites using these certificates.

A problematic situation, which should however concern only a handful of users. As Scott Helme specifies on his blog and as the specialist site Next INpact recalled in December 2020, the Android smartphones concerned are those which have not received version 2.3.6 of Android… released ten years ago.





At Apple, it is the iPhones that have not received iOS 10 that will potentially be affected. In other words, which have not been updated for five years. In addition, all iPhones since the iPhone 4 – released 11 years ago – can migrate to this version of iOS and therefore solve the problem.

In France, the number of smartphones affected by these limitations is difficult to estimate, but should constitute an infinitesimal part of all mobile phones in circulation. And even the latter can get around the problem by simply installing the Firefox browser, which is not affected.

In the vast majority of cases, the French will therefore be able to use their mobile normally this September 30 and thereafter. Most people who have an older smartphone and see a security certificate error message while browsing the web will be able to fix the problem with a simple update to their operating system.

“The most important is not the date of manufacture of the device but the date of update. You can have newer devices using old operating systems, ”Scott Helme told BFMTV.

Note that the problem is not limited to smartphones, security certificates being used by many devices such as computers or video game consoles. Here again, the vast majority of – rare – difficulties can be resolved by a simple update.