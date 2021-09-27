Italian press worried about Donnarumma’s fate at PSG / France / Paris Saint-Germain / SOFOOT.com

More

    Molto complicato, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s debut with Paris Saint-Germain.

    European champion last summer, the 22-year-old goalkeeper only started two games against eight for Keylor Navas. We are far from the rotation announced when he arrived in July. Powerless and not helped by the South American clan of the locker room, the Italian would be a bit distraught by the situation, and it did not go unnoticed on the other side of the Alps.

    “Gigio, sad e solitario” (sad and lonely, in French), here is how the Corriere dello Sport summarizes the situation in his columns of the day. According to daily information, Donnarumma would go through a big blow of the blues and no longer hide his grief. And given the performance of the Costa Rican goalkeeper, there is cause for concern.

    The international break, and quickly!
