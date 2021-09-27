“It’s partly my fault”

At the end of the Russian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo was the best placed McLaren driver, a very unexpected result given the race scenario. Indeed, while Lando norris was winning until the end, Ricciardo held on to fifth place until the first round of pit stops, not having been able to take advantage of a good reaction time when the lights were out.

“I think it’s tough here because it’s such a long full charge until the first corner”, regrets the Australian at the microphone of Sky Sports F1. “The take-off was too good and at one point I had to ease off, because I was going to lose the suction. I lifted my foot to get back in, and I lost all of my good work. Perhaps on another circuit this departure would have been beneficial. “

Ricciardo resisted Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes throughout the first stint, but his first tire change dragged on and he returned to the track in provisional 14th place, when he would probably have been 13th otherwise. Hamilton was more than two seconds ahead of his own save.

“I don’t want to be too critical, because the pit stop that had to be perfect was last week’s (sic) and the team did it”, adds the person concerned, with reference to the victory at Monza. “Actually part of my fault today because when I got there I locked the wheels a bit and slipped a bit too far. I saw that the mechanics had to adapt. don’t know if there was a problem after that, but anyway I surely wasted a second. I think even if we had come out in front of Lewis he would have passed me at some point. “

Despite the pit stops of his rivals, Ricciardo nevertheless climbed back to fifth place, especially until a downpour which greatly upset the hierarchy at the end of the race. The eighth driver to go through the pits, the McLaren driver saved time against some opponents, lost some against others, and in particular took advantage of the disappointment of his teammate Norris to finish fourth at the finish .





“I asked the pit wall if the rain intensified, because part of the track was more or less dry, it is the far part that was wet”, he explains. “And U.S [pilotes] are the best reference for that. So I said that I couldn’t stay on track at turn 5, at turn 7. For me, it was clear that I had to go back and take the intermediates, because at turn 7, I got out very close. from the wall.”

“So the question didn’t even arise for me. I told the team that I had to go home. I think we are normally the best judges for that, because we are the ones who have the feeling of the track. I’m not talking about Lando’s situation, but to me at least it was clear. And in hindsight, it was probably even better a lap earlier. We probably didn’t do that at the perfection, despite everything. But I still think it was the right decision. “

Read also:

Despite the downfall of Norris, who stayed on track at all costs in an attempt to keep the victory – “a desaster”, recognizes Ricciardo -, McLaren scored 19 valuable points in the constructors’ championship and widens the gap a little more on Ferrari.

“I am very happy, despite the disappointment with what happened on Lando’s side, with the race Daniel was able to achieve today, once again, as well as qualifying”, satisfied Andreas Seidl, team manager. “He had a great race today, he scored some important points for himself and for our battle in the constructors’ championship.” Ricciardo has racked up 45 units since the summer break, better than anyone except the two title contenders, and almost as many as in the first half of the entire season (50).

Interview by Oleg Karpov