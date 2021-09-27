Jacques Séguéla gives scary news from Bernard Tapie

Bernard Tapie delivers a difficult fight against the disease. This morning, Jacques Séguéla gave the little reassuring news of the businessman on the set of CNews.
Sad news that does not reassure anyone. A few days ago, Internet users were surprised by the mysterious message from Stéphane Tapie on Instagram. “Enjoy your loved ones before they go”, was it possible to read on a video montage, which revealed photos of Bernard Tapie. For fans, there was little doubt as to the interpretation of this message: the businessman is doing badly. Since 2017, the former politician has been battling stomach cancer, which has since spread to other organs. If a few months ago, Bernard Tapie could still go around the TV shows to talk about his fight, he is now moving away from the cameras. This Monday morning, on the set of Time for the pros, Jacques Séguéla gave some news of his friend.
A new treatment but …
This morning on CNews, Pascal Praud decided to open his show by talking about Bernard Tapie and the mysterious publication of his son Stéphane. On the occasion of the arrival of his columnist Jacques Séguéla, the host wanted to have some news on the health of the businessman. “He is very tired, he is in a lot of pain. He’s in his last fight, he knows it. As in all his fights, he does it with rage and with a kind of last ardor “, explained the editorialist, before specifying: “He has a new treatment, it might be the last”.
“This is the last fight”
“It hurts so much to see him …”, confided Jacques Séguéla, upset by the state in which is his friend Bernard Tapie, whom he visits “every week”. “He is at home, he is lying down, he gets up painfully. He has his whole family around him, it’s completely united. Well, this is the last fight “, concluded the columnist. Indeed, Bernard Tapie can count on the support of his family. Last month, his daughter Sophie Tapie paid him a magnificent tribute through a new song.