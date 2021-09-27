Jean-Louis Le Ny: “It’s magic! “- News

More

    What a final! For ten minutes, Anthony Delaplace was announced winner of the 54th edition of the Tour de Bretagne (2.2). But Jean-Louis Ny, untenable on the final circuit of Dinan before a fall 500 meters from the line, was finally reclassified at the same time as the runner of Arkéa-Samsic (see rankings). This allows the Morbihannais to offer himself at 23 years the most prestigious success of his career. “It is a gift for the investment of the runners of WB-Fybolia Locminé, the staff and even the employees of the Fybolia company. It’s a reward for a hundred people ”, he savored at the microphone of DirectVelo. Maintenance.

    DirectVelo: You went through all the emotions at the end of the stage!
    Jean-Louis Le Ny: I don’t really know what happened on the fall. I lost my balance when I touched the edge on the cobblestones. I derailed instantly, the handlebars were also askew … I was at the bottom of the hole. I was in tears after the line.

    And finally, you win this Tour de Bretagne!
    When I knew that I had won the general, there was a lot of joy. After the fall I thought maybe there was the three kilometer rule that would apply. I hadn’t looked at the rules. My trainer told me to look at my phone in case I was graded around the same time as Anthony Delaplace. It was the case, it is really happiness!

    Did you imagine one day winning such a race?
    I have been thinking about the Tour de Bretagne since the start of the season. I had prepared myself to make a result but from there to win, it’s magic! It was my first seven day race. I had never done longer than five days, at the Tour des Deux-Sèvres where it is the level Elite …

    “I GROWN AT MY PACE”


    How did you manage this last step?
    All week, I still tried to keep some under the pedal. I didn’t want to put cartridges all over the place. I knew it was all going to play out in the last two or three rounds. I put on a stroke and saw that the others were having trouble following. I told myself that if I put one back in the next round, it might be possible to come out. I let go of the horses and got back on the breakaway.

    Were you confident then?
    By the way I told the guy from DSM (Tobias Lund Andresen, Editor’s note) that I let him win if we got there together. I had to ride to the end without thinking. The peloton was announced at 30 ” at one point and that was all good for me. When Anthony (Delaplace) came home, I knew Yannis (Voisard) was going to ride. It was a good thing for me.

    Now you must hope to go to the pros …
    I looked quickly at my phone and saw that I had a message telling me that I was going to get a call tomorrow (Monday). I grew at my own pace. By winning a seven-day Class 2, I showed that I can get over it. I found myself in front of the 217 km stage, I don’t really know what I was doing there but in the end I didn’t leave more cartridges than the riders who were behind. I think I passed a huge step. On the next events Elite, I will be watched.


