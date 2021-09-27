Jean-Michel Aulas (OL): “I am impressed by the work of Peter (Bosz)”

On the sidelines of the interview he gave us on arbitration, Jean-Michel Aulas also looked back on Peter Bosz’s first months at the head of OL. And despite the balance sheet for the moment too low (12 points in 8 days) in view of the ambitions of the club, the Lyon president is very satisfied with his new coach. ” I try to express myself less on this, but I must say that I am very impressed with Peter’s work. (Bosz) and his team “, assured the Rhone leader.
“This is the first time that I saw players applaud their coach after his talk”
“Frankly, he constantly finds the compromise between his certainties and questioning, through everything he sees and analyzes. It has perfectly integrated the status of OL: that of a great club which must be at the top, but also that of a training club and endowed with a requirement in terms of quality of play. It finds the right harmony and I find that great. I came to see a few talks, he has a real influence, and it is the first time that I have seen players applaud their coach after his talk. He is a very interesting person on a human level and on a technical level. He continues.
“Hats off to Anthony Lopes, he’s having an extraordinary season”
Jean-Michel Aulas also welcomed the work done by Vincent Ponsot (director of football) and Juninho (sports director) during the summer transfer window, in particular with the arrivals of Emerson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Jérôme Boateng. ” I’m confident, expressed the president. We even did everything to complete this recruitment with Sardar Azmoun and when we see the injuries today (Dembélé and Slimani), we say to ourselves that it would have been wonderful. Vincent and Juni are working well, because we did almost everything from a guiding idea developed by the coach. André Onana, we weren’t very far either. It allows me to take my hat off to Anthony (Lopes) : He’s having an extraordinary season and with a goalkeeper of this level, we have even more chance of going very far in our goals. “