Jean-Michel Aulas (OL): “I am impressed by the work of Peter (Bosz)”

Jean-Michel Aulas also welcomed the work done by Vincent Ponsot (director of football) and Juninho (sports director) during the summer transfer window, in particular with the arrivals of Emerson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Jérôme Boateng. ” I’m confident, expressed the president. We even did everything to complete this recruitment with Sardar Azmoun and when we see the injuries today (Dembélé and Slimani), we say to ourselves that it would have been wonderful. Vincent and Juni are working well, because we did almost everything from a guiding idea developed by the coach. André Onana, we weren’t very far either. It allows me to take my hat off to Anthony (Lopes) : He’s having an extraordinary season and with a goalkeeper of this level, we have even more chance of going very far in our goals. “