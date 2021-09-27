Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s passionate kiss in New York

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged long hugs Sunday afternoon in New York City.

“Spotted” in the middle of New York! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured on Sunday, exchanging a sweet kiss in the middle of the street. The 49-year-old American actor was all smiles on this walk through Central Park, hand in hand with the 52-year-old singer. The couple attracted many onlookers but didn’t seem to mind the crowds.

J-Lo wore a gorgeous green plaid ensemble, accented with a chunky heart-shaped necklace, hoops and sunglasses. The “Batman” interpreter was dressed in navy blue jeans and a dark gray blazer.





The comeback of the “Bennifers” – contraction of their two first names – was formalized by the singer in July. While rumors circulated about the reunion of one of the most iconic couples of the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez introduced her boyfriend in an Instagram post “liked” by nearly 9 million Internet users. Since then, the lovebirds have been making appearances in public, visibly very proud of each other.