Jérôme Rothen plays down the Mbappé / Neymar episode

After his exit against Montpellier on Saturday night, Kylian Mbappé seemed to rail against Neymar on the bench after Draxler’s goal following a pass from Neymar. Words that have been talked about a lot. Corn Jérôme Rothen wanted to defend the Parisian number 7.





” We, the former players, our role is to combat that. False ideas, false interpretations. It’s selling dreams, it is to sell papers for nothing and to create problems where there is none, defends the former Parisian in his show Rothen ignites on RMC. Today, there is an altercation between two players, two great players that are Mbappé and Neymar. […]This is brainwashing. These two players have shown that they can play together. There is no malaise in all of this. […]It is the frustration of an attacker. […]As we know, attackers only feed on the goal. So yes, there is frustration, nervousness. He goes out, he has a word with Gueye, but it’s the life of a locker room, the life of a locker room.”