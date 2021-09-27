Jocelyn Gourvennec talks about the non-tenure of Burak Yilmaz against RC Strasbourg

Holder since the start of the season in Ligue 1 and in the selection, Burak Yilmaz was finally put to rest this weekend by Jocelyn Gourvennec during the trip to Strasbourg (1-2). A strong choice that the Breton justifies in words transcribed by the Northern voice.

Indispensable element of its training, Burak Yilmaz is living an eventful 2021. After a Euro disputed this summer, the 36-year-old Turkish veteran started his season at a grueling pace, so far he had played every minute he could play with the exception of one international meeting in which he was released in the 64th (Netherlands – Turkey: 6-1, 07/09). An untenable pace even for a player of his caliber, this is what LOSC technician Jocelyn Gourvennec reveals: “He is 36 years old, he plays every three to four days, he had to be cleaned too. There is a lot played because he felt good. But he can’t play everything… He wants to play a lot, he still wanted to come home this evening but we also have to manage him. “





During the opposition with the Racing Club de Strasbourg, Burak Yilmaz was confined to the sidelines. He was able to attend a pleasant meeting in which his companions in attack were able to illustrate themselves. To replace him, Timothy Weah was privileged. A confidence that he gave back to his coach by offering two goals to Jonathan David. However, Jocelyn Gourvennec is certain, the LOSC is not stronger without its king Burak: ” I don’t think we play better without him. It is very regularly decisive. He is present at the pressing in the front curtain too. He also brings a lot of depth to his game, he moves very well. He has a lot of impact on his opponent and for the team. We are happy to have been able to make a positive result while sparing it. “

Without Burak Yilmaz on the pitch, LOSC tested new offensive combinations and some players took responsibility in the absence of the big boss. Timothy Weah showed good things for his first start of the season at the forefront of the attack, just like Jonathan Ikoné who finally performed a performance at the height of his talent.