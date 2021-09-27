Joe Biden received his third anti-Covid dose in front of the cameras

Joe Biden is triple-vaccinated. The US president, 78, received his third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine live in front of the cameras on Monday. The United States last week authorized the injection of a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and over, as well as for those at “risk”, including due to a job exposing them particularly to the virus.

Joe Biden encouraged those eligible for the booster to get this third dose injected as a tool against the coronavirus pandemic. The president received his recall in accordance with recommendations from US health authorities, according to the White House.

The third dose is not unanimous

Then president-elect, Joe Biden had received the first doses on December 21, 2020 then on January 11, live on television in order to encourage the population to be vaccinated. Some 60 million Americans are now eligible to receive a third dose of Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine six months after their second injection, Joe Biden welcomed on Friday, at the end of a regulatory marathon that highlighted the divisions of the scientific community on the matter.





The American health authorities finally recommended this booster dose for three categories of the population: people aged 65 and over, those between 18 and 64 years old with risk factors for developing a serious form of the disease (diabetes, obesity, etc.) , as well as those very exposed to the coronavirus within the framework of their work or their place of life.

Wouldn’t it be better to prioritize the vaccination of the rest of the planet, with many developing countries that do not have access to sufficient doses, rather than carrying out a booster whose need is disputed by some researchers? ? “We have done more than any other country” for solidarity, with 1.1 billion doses promised to the Covax initiative.

A third dose for everyone?

This last category, which is very broad, includes teachers, supermarket employees, people working in the health sector, prisoners and people in shelters for the homeless.

In total, 20 million eligible people received their second dose long enough ago to already be able to receive the third, said Joe Biden Friday, predicting that all Americans could eventually receive a booster “in near future “.