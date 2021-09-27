José Mourinho attacks arbitration after Roman derby

After his second defeat in the league in the Roman derby against Lazio (3-2), AS Roma coach José Mourinho attacked the refereeing of the match, whether on the pitch or in the control truck: “We deserved a different result, the referee was decisive. […] Italian football has improved a lot, but unfortunately in a fantastic game the referee and VAR fell short. On Lazio’s second goal, the referee got it wrong on the pitch and the TV system got it wrong off the pitch. From 2-0, it could have been 1-1. “





What follows after this advertisement

However, the Special One wanted to congratulate the performance of its players despite the unfavorable result: “We played and dominated, we put Lazio in trouble. […] I think my team was the best on the pitch. If we conceded three goals, it’s because we made mistakes, but the second and third goals came from counterattacks. After Milinkovic’s goal, we reacted, we had an immediate reaction, forgetting the result and the error, reacting like a team. A losing team must take risks like we did. “