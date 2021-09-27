Josiane Balasko reveals why she had cosmetic surgery

While sweeping her film career at the microphone of France Bleu, Josiane Balasko revealed why she decided to have cosmetic surgery.
At 71, Josiane Balasko is an essential French actress. With the troupe of Splendid, the actress plays in many comedies that serve as references today, such as Santa Clause is garbage. It is also with its Tanned that it crowd the stage of the César in 2021 in order to receive a César of honor for the whole of the work of the Splendid. A beautiful page of humor that began in 1976. That same year, the young woman, who was then 26, shot one of her first films: The Little Hugs, realized by Jean-Marie Poiré. So in the dressing room before a scene, a remark made by a make-up artist will lead the actress to change her physical appearance. In the podcast In the retro released this Monday, September 27, the mother of Marilou Berry explains why she decided to take the step of cosmetic surgery.
Josiane Balasko had her nose redone … by Christian Clavier’s father!
Josiane Balsako is 26 years old and is new to the profession. As she prepares for a scene, the makeup artist in charge of her beauty treatment will make a decisive remark for the rest of her career: “Josiane, you should refuse to be filmed in profile“, she slips him. This comment will awaken the anxieties of the actress about her appearance:”I already thought that I had a too long nose and I especially did not want to have my mother’s nose“, she says. While she recently joined the Splendid troop, Josiane Balasko seeks the help of one of its members:”Christian Clavier’s father was a doctor and he also did cosmetic surgery. He told me : ‘Josiane, I can do it again for you if you want’ “, she recalls. Following this proposal, the actress will therefore have her nose redone just after the shooting of Little hugs.
An operation that amused his friends at the Splendid
At the microphone of France Bleu, the one who plays Nathalie in The Bronzed analyzes this decision with the hindsight of the years: “I don’t know if this snitch was that long. I do not think so. I don’t know if that would have changed anything. But I, it put me at ease“, she says. To conclude this anecdote with humor, Josiane Balasko reveals that this physical transformation amused her friends at the Splendid:”At first I had a pig’s nose, the guys at Spendid they said to me: ‘but what did you do?‘ Obviously it took a long time (3 months, editor’s note), so that the nose returns to a normal shape!“, she laughs.