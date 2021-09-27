Julian Alaphilippe, double world champion and official supplier of emotions

Binda, Freire, Van Steenbergen, Merckx, Sagan, Ronsse, Schotte, Bugno, Van Looy, Maertens, LeMond, Bettini and therefore Alaphilippe. So much for the list of (at least) double world champions in cycling. The list of “Loulou” therefore has one more line. And what a line. This one does not do task alongside his exploits on the Tour de France, his Milan-Sanremo, his title in 2020 … But with Julian Alaphilippe, emotion often takes precedence over the feat. Although one and the other cannot be separated. A sensitive man, Alaphilippe is in the saddle as in the city. His heart is his greatest strength and it is often ours that he makes waltz.

Remember the first time. The one where you met Julian Alaphilippe. If you follow cycling assiduously, it might have been the Tour de l’Ain 2014. A 22-year-old kid had screwed up Dan Martin, winner a year and a half earlier of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the one which still makes “Alaf ‘” dream. Perhaps it was at Paris-Nice 2017 when he intoxicated the Mont-Brouilly time trial, offering himself Alberto Contador. If you follow it further, it was probably finally on the Tour de France 2018. Two stages and a polka dot jersey later had given birth to an embryo of Loulou Mania.

Through what he does, he wants to share his joy, his happiness

An embryo that begged to grow. The Tour de France, a sort of washing machine launched at 1,200 rpm for French riders, would do the rest. It was of course 2019. The craziness of the world’s greatest race has found someone to talk to with the craziest runner of his generation. Crazy in the way he ran, he had already proven it. Crazy also in his attitude and his ambition. Nothing seems too big for an Alaphilippe who has long given the French public hope for a final success.





What does it matter in the end that the outcome was not the one expected? It does not matter that this Tour was going to turn out to be a poisoned gift for an Alaphilippe that some now expect every year in the heights of the general classification. This concentration of emotions was a joy for him… and for the others. Sharing is the credo of the now double world champion. Franck, his cousin and trainer, told us this anecdote in September 2020 after Imola’s coronation: “Through what he does, he wants to share his joy, his happiness. When I got him on the phone after his title, his first question was whether I was happy to see him win the race. He wants people to be as happy as he is because of what he achieves in his sport. “

All of Alaphilippe is there. It is perhaps no coincidence that he is having a blast with the France team. In the “Wolfpack”, he already finds all the camaraderie that his heart demands but in blue, with men ready to give everything for him, Alaphilippe is inhabited by an additional force. She had helped him to hold on to Imola in 2020, it was still the case in 2021. It is hard to believe that he did not think of Cosnefroy, Laporte, Démare or Turgis and their sacrifices when it was necessary to resist his pursuers and pain for 17.5 kilometers this Sunday.

Thanks Julian

With Alaphilippe, nothing is in vain. Whether for total happiness or for a huge disappointment, he gives everything. For him. But also for others. So that we love him for what he does, what he transmits. Seen from France, understanding the emotions that run through him is perhaps simpler but we will not be prevented from thinking that his successes are marked with a different seal than those of his opponents. We will not go so far as to say that it is his only courage that allows him to move mountains. But don’t count on us to forget him when compiling the long list of his qualities on the bike. “What a champion! All the people who love sport in France must appreciate these moments. “, ignited Thomas Voeckler for him.

Tadej Pogacar, Wout Van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel… This generation that has landed in recent years seems doomed to crush everything in its path. In 2021, we sometimes thought that these three had what it took to “outdated” the French leader. But we don’t send Julian Alaphilippe to the cellar. Are you punching him on the head? He gives them back to you a hundredfold. This 17.5 kilometer solo will go down in history. Other runners, in other circumstances, might have been able to imitate him. But precisely, Alaphilippe did it in his own way under these circumstances. On the biggest stage in the world, facing the international gratin. And that’s why he made our hairs stand on end. It was not the first time and we hope not the last but thank you to him for all that.

